4PM: The latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 1,560 deaths reported out of 36,372 cases of COVID-19

Coronavirus Local Impact
Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Saturday there are now 36,372 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 1,560 deaths.

According to the DPH, 156,806 individuals have been tested. There are 1,970 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 36,372. There are also 156 new deaths reported Saturday for a total of 1,560.

Coronavirus cases by county:

  • Barnstable: 590
  • Berkshire: 385
  • Bristol: 1,698
  • Dukes: 14
  • Essex: 4,914
  • Franklin: 177
  • Hampden: 2,254
  • Hampshire: 306
  • Middlesex: 8,297
  • Nantucket: 9
  • Norfolk: 3,659
  • Plymouth: 2,688
  • Suffolk: 7,696
  • Worcester: 2,952
  • Unknown: 733

Age groups reported with cases:

  • ≤19 years of age: 852
  • 20-29 years of age: 4,314
  • 30-39 years of age: 5,282
  • 40-49 years of age: 5,326
  • 50-59 years of age: 6,445
  • 60-69 years of age: 5,090
  • 70-79 years of age: 3,571
  • ≥ 80 years of age: 5,193
  • Unknown: 299
COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts

