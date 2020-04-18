Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 1,560 deaths reported out of 36,372 cases of COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Saturday there are now 36,372 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 1,560 deaths.
According to the DPH, 156,806 individuals have been tested. There are 1,970 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 36,372. There are also 156 new deaths reported Saturday for a total of 1,560.
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Barnstable: 590
- Berkshire: 385
- Bristol: 1,698
- Dukes: 14
- Essex: 4,914
- Franklin: 177
- Hampden: 2,254
- Hampshire: 306
- Middlesex: 8,297
- Nantucket: 9
- Norfolk: 3,659
- Plymouth: 2,688
- Suffolk: 7,696
- Worcester: 2,952
- Unknown: 733
Age groups reported with cases:
- ≤19 years of age: 852
- 20-29 years of age: 4,314
- 30-39 years of age: 5,282
- 40-49 years of age: 5,326
- 50-59 years of age: 6,445
- 60-69 years of age: 5,090
- 70-79 years of age: 3,571
- ≥ 80 years of age: 5,193
- Unknown: 299