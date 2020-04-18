Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 1,560 deaths reported out of 36,372 cases of COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Saturday there are now 36,372 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 1,560 deaths.

According to the DPH, 156,806 individuals have been tested. There are 1,970 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 36,372. There are also 156 new deaths reported Saturday for a total of 1,560.

Coronavirus cases by county:

Barnstable: 590

Berkshire: 385

Bristol: 1,698

Dukes: 14

Essex: 4,914

Franklin: 177

Hampden: 2,254

Hampshire: 306

Middlesex: 8,297

Nantucket: 9

Norfolk: 3,659

Plymouth: 2,688

Suffolk: 7,696

Worcester: 2,952

Unknown: 733

Age groups reported with cases: