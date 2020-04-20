Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 1,809 deaths reported Monday, 39,643 Covid-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Monday there are now 39,643 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 1,809 deaths on Monday.
According to the DPH, 169,398 individuals have been tested. There are 1,566 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 39,643.
There are also 103 new deaths reported Monday for a total of 1,809.
Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 39,643
- Middlesex: 9,253
- Suffolk: 8,314
- Essex: 5,296
- Norfolk: 3,960
- Worcester: 3,179
- Plymouth: 2,976
- Hampden: 2,438
- Bristol: 1,779
- Berkshire: 387
- Unknown: 855
- Barnstable: 664
- Hampshire: 332
- Franklin: 187
- Dukes: 14
- Nantucket: 9
You can get more details about the Covid-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.