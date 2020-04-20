Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 1,809 deaths reported Monday, 39,643 Covid-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Monday there are now 39,643 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 1,809 deaths on Monday.

According to the DPH, 169,398 individuals have been tested. There are 1,566 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 39,643.

There are also 103 new deaths reported Monday for a total of 1,809.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 39,643

Middlesex: 9,253

Suffolk: 8,314

Essex: 5,296

Norfolk: 3,960

Worcester: 3,179

Plymouth: 2,976

Hampden: 2,438

Bristol: 1,779

Berkshire: 387

Unknown: 855

Barnstable: 664

Hampshire: 332

Franklin: 187

Dukes: 14

Nantucket: 9

You can get more details about the Covid-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.