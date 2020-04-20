Breaking News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 1,809 deaths reported Monday, 39,643 Covid-19 cases total
Coronavirus Local Impact
BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Monday there are now 39,643 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 1,809 deaths on Monday.

According to the DPH, 169,398 individuals have been tested. There are 1,566 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 39,643.

There are also 103 new deaths reported Monday for a total of 1,809.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 39,643

  • Middlesex: 9,253
  • Suffolk: 8,314
  • Essex: 5,296
  • Norfolk: 3,960
  • Worcester: 3,179
  • Plymouth: 2,976
  • Hampden: 2,438
  • Bristol: 1,779
  • Berkshire: 387
  • Unknown: 855
  • Barnstable: 664
  • Hampshire: 332
  • Franklin: 187
  • Dukes: 14
  • Nantucket: 9

You can get more details about the Covid-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.

COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts

