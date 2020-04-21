Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 1,961 deaths, 41,199 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Tuesday there are now 41,199 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 1,961 deaths on Tuesday.

According to the DPH, 175,372 individuals have been tested. There are 1,556 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 41,199.

There are also 152 new deaths reported Tuesday for a total of 1,961.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 41,199

Middlesex: 9,621

Suffolk: 8,669

Essex: 5,521

Norfolk: 4,062

Worcester: 3,341

Plymouth: 3,043

Hampden: 2,533

Bristol: 1,852

Unknown: 929

Barkstable: 672

Berkshire: 404

Hampshire: 337

Franklin: 192

Dukes: 14

Nantucket: 9

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.