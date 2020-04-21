Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 1,961 deaths, 41,199 COVID-19 cases total

1  of  2
Governor Baker announced schools will remain closed for remainder of school year due to COVID-19

Coronavirus Local Impact
BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Tuesday there are now 41,199 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 1,961 deaths on Tuesday.

According to the DPH, 175,372 individuals have been tested. There are 1,556 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 41,199.

There are also 152 new deaths reported Tuesday for a total of 1,961.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 41,199

  • Middlesex: 9,621
  • Suffolk: 8,669
  • Essex: 5,521
  • Norfolk: 4,062
  • Worcester: 3,341
  • Plymouth: 3,043
  • Hampden: 2,533
  • Bristol: 1,852
  • Unknown: 929
  • Barkstable: 672
  • Berkshire: 404
  • Hampshire: 337
  • Franklin: 192
  • Dukes: 14
  • Nantucket: 9

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.

