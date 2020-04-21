Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 1,961 deaths, 41,199 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Tuesday there are now 41,199 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 1,961 deaths on Tuesday.
According to the DPH, 175,372 individuals have been tested. There are 1,556 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 41,199.
There are also 152 new deaths reported Tuesday for a total of 1,961.
Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 41,199
- Middlesex: 9,621
- Suffolk: 8,669
- Essex: 5,521
- Norfolk: 4,062
- Worcester: 3,341
- Plymouth: 3,043
- Hampden: 2,533
- Bristol: 1,852
- Unknown: 929
- Barkstable: 672
- Berkshire: 404
- Hampshire: 337
- Franklin: 192
- Dukes: 14
- Nantucket: 9
