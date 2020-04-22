Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 2,182 deaths, 42,944 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 42,944 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 2,182 deaths on Wednesday.

According to the DPH, 180,462 individuals have been tested. There are 1,745 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 42,944.

There are also 221 new deaths reported for a total of 2,182.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 42,944

Middlesex: 10,094

Suffolk: 9,060

Essex: 5,783

Norfolk: 4,212

Worcester: 3,456

Plymouth: 3,253

Hampden: 2,678

Bristol: 1,908

Unknown: 854

Barkstable: 678

Berkshire: 404

Hampshire: 345

Franklin: 196

Dukes: 14

Nantucket: 9

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.