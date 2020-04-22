Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 2,182 deaths, 42,944 COVID-19 cases total

1  of  4
BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 42,944 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 2,182 deaths on Wednesday.

According to the DPH, 180,462 individuals have been tested. There are 1,745 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 42,944.

There are also 221 new deaths reported for a total of 2,182.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 42,944

  • Middlesex: 10,094
  • Suffolk: 9,060
  • Essex: 5,783
  • Norfolk: 4,212
  • Worcester: 3,456
  • Plymouth: 3,253
  • Hampden: 2,678
  • Bristol: 1,908
  • Unknown: 854
  • Barkstable: 678
  • Berkshire: 404
  • Hampshire: 345
  • Franklin: 196
  • Dukes: 14
  • Nantucket: 9

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.

