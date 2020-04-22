Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 2,182 deaths, 42,944 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 42,944 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 2,182 deaths on Wednesday.
According to the DPH, 180,462 individuals have been tested. There are 1,745 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 42,944.
There are also 221 new deaths reported for a total of 2,182.
Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 42,944
- Middlesex: 10,094
- Suffolk: 9,060
- Essex: 5,783
- Norfolk: 4,212
- Worcester: 3,456
- Plymouth: 3,253
- Hampden: 2,678
- Bristol: 1,908
- Unknown: 854
- Barkstable: 678
- Berkshire: 404
- Hampshire: 345
- Franklin: 196
- Dukes: 14
- Nantucket: 9
