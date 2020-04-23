Breaking News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 2,360 deaths, 46,023 COVID-19 cases total

Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 2,360 deaths, 46,023 COVID-19 cases total

Coronavirus Local Impact
Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 46,023 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 2,360 deaths on Thursday.

According to the DPH, 195,076 individuals have been tested. There are 3,079 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 46,023.

There are also 178 new deaths reported for a total of 2,360.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 46,023

  • Middlesex: 10,724
  • Suffolk: 9,739
  • Essex: 6,219
  • Norfolk: 4,541
  • Worcester: 3,798
  • Plymouth: 3,529
  • Hampden: 2,836
  • Bristol: 2,181
  • Unknown: 737
  • Barkstable: 708
  • Berkshire: 418
  • Hampshire: 367
  • Franklin: 203
  • Dukes: 14
  • Nantucket: 9

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Coronavirus-Covid-19.jpg

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today