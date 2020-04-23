Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 2,360 deaths, 46,023 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 46,023 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 2,360 deaths on Thursday.
According to the DPH, 195,076 individuals have been tested. There are 3,079 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 46,023.
There are also 178 new deaths reported for a total of 2,360.
Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 46,023
- Middlesex: 10,724
- Suffolk: 9,739
- Essex: 6,219
- Norfolk: 4,541
- Worcester: 3,798
- Plymouth: 3,529
- Hampden: 2,836
- Bristol: 2,181
- Unknown: 737
- Barkstable: 708
- Berkshire: 418
- Hampshire: 367
- Franklin: 203
- Dukes: 14
- Nantucket: 9
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.
- Information on the Outbreak of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)
- CDC: Coronavirus Disease 2019
- Cases, quarantine and monitoring
- Prevention and treatment
- Preparation in Massachusetts
- Travel information
- Guidance and recommendations
- Frequently asked questions
- Printable fact sheets
- Infectious disease emergencies (617) 983-6800