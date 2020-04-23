Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 2,360 deaths, 46,023 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 46,023 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 2,360 deaths on Thursday.

According to the DPH, 195,076 individuals have been tested. There are 3,079 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 46,023.

There are also 178 new deaths reported for a total of 2,360.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 46,023

Middlesex: 10,724

Suffolk: 9,739

Essex: 6,219

Norfolk: 4,541

Worcester: 3,798

Plymouth: 3,529

Hampden: 2,836

Bristol: 2,181

Unknown: 737

Barkstable: 708

Berkshire: 418

Hampshire: 367

Franklin: 203

Dukes: 14

Nantucket: 9

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.