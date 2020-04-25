Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 2,730 deaths, 53,348 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Saturday there are now 53,348 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 2,730 deaths.
According to the DPH, 226,845 individuals have been tested. There are 2,379 new confirmed cases in the state Saturday for a total of 53,348. There are also 174 new deaths reported for a total of 2,730.
Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 53,348
- Middlesex: 12,253
- Suffolk: 11,218
- Essex: 7,212
- Norfolk: 5,172
- Worcester: 4,460
- Plymouth: 4,380
- Hampden: 3,229
- Bristol: 2,829
- Unknown: 753
- Barkstable: 756
- Berkshire: 425
- Hampshire: 412
- Franklin: 225
- Dukes: 15
- Nantucket: 9
