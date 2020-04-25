Breaking News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 2,730 deaths, 53,348 COVID-19 cases total
Coronavirus Local Impact
BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Saturday there are now 53,348 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 2,730 deaths.

According to the DPH, 226,845 individuals have been tested. There are 2,379 new confirmed cases in the state Saturday for a total of 53,348. There are also 174 new deaths reported for a total of 2,730.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 53,348

  • Middlesex: 12,253
  • Suffolk: 11,218
  • Essex: 7,212
  • Norfolk: 5,172
  • Worcester: 4,460
  • Plymouth: 4,380
  • Hampden: 3,229
  • Bristol: 2,829
  • Unknown: 753
  • Barkstable: 756
  • Berkshire: 425
  • Hampshire: 412
  • Franklin: 225
  • Dukes: 15
  • Nantucket: 9

