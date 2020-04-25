Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 2,730 deaths, 53,348 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Saturday there are now 53,348 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 2,730 deaths.

According to the DPH, 226,845 individuals have been tested. There are 2,379 new confirmed cases in the state Saturday for a total of 53,348. There are also 174 new deaths reported for a total of 2,730.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 53,348

Middlesex: 12,253

Suffolk: 11,218

Essex: 7,212

Norfolk: 5,172

Worcester: 4,460

Plymouth: 4,380

Hampden: 3,229

Bristol: 2,829

Unknown: 753

Barkstable: 756

Berkshire: 425

Hampshire: 412

Franklin: 225

Dukes: 15

Nantucket: 9

