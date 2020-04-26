Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 2,899 deaths, 54,938 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Sunday there are now 54,938 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 2,899 deaths.

According to the DPH, 236,100 individuals have been tested. There are 1,590 new confirmed cases in the state Sunday for a total of 54,938. There are also 169 new deaths reported for a total of 2,899.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 54,938