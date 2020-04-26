1  of  2
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 2,899 deaths, 54,938 COVID-19 cases total Holyoke Soldiers’ Home deaths rise to 76; 66 COVID-19 positive
Coronavirus Local Impact
BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Sunday there are now 54,938 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 2,899 deaths.

According to the DPH, 236,100 individuals have been tested. There are 1,590 new confirmed cases in the state Sunday for a total of 54,938. There are also 169 new deaths reported for a total of 2,899.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 54,938

  • Middlesex: 12,648
  • Suffolk: 11,543
  • Essex: 7,489
  • Norfolk: 5,288
  • Worcester: 4,572
  • Plymouth: 4,495
  • Hampden: 3,295
  • Bristol: 2,923
  • Unknown: 807
  • Barkstable: 772
  • Berkshire: 428
  • Hampshire: 427
  • Franklin: 226
  • Dukes: 15
  • Nantucket: 10

