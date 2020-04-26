Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 2,899 deaths, 54,938 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Sunday there are now 54,938 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 2,899 deaths.
According to the DPH, 236,100 individuals have been tested. There are 1,590 new confirmed cases in the state Sunday for a total of 54,938. There are also 169 new deaths reported for a total of 2,899.
Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 54,938
- Middlesex: 12,648
- Suffolk: 11,543
- Essex: 7,489
- Norfolk: 5,288
- Worcester: 4,572
- Plymouth: 4,495
- Hampden: 3,295
- Bristol: 2,923
- Unknown: 807
- Barkstable: 772
- Berkshire: 428
- Hampshire: 427
- Franklin: 226
- Dukes: 15
- Nantucket: 10
LIST: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts
- Information on the Outbreak of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)
- CDC: Coronavirus Disease 2019
- Cases, quarantine and monitoring
- Prevention and treatment
- Preparation in Massachusetts
- Travel information
- Guidance and recommendations
- Frequently asked questions
- Printable fact sheets
- Infectious disease emergencies: (617) 983-6800