Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 3,003 deaths, 56,462 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 56,462 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 3,003 deaths on Monday.

According to the DPH, 244,887 individuals have been tested. There are 1,524 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 56,462.

There are also 104 new deaths reported for a total of 3,003.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 56,462

Middlesex: 12,953

Suffolk: 11,883

Essex: 7,708

Norfolk: 5,398

Worcester: 4,744

Plymouth: 4,607

Hampden: 3,381

Bristol: 3,068

Unknown: 795

Barnstable: 798

Berkshire: 428

Hampshire: 443

Franklin: 231

Dukes: 15

Nantucket: 10

