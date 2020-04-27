1  of  3
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 3,003 deaths, 56,462 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 56,462 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 3,003 deaths on Monday.

According to the DPH, 244,887 individuals have been tested. There are 1,524 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 56,462.

There are also 104 new deaths reported for a total of 3,003.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 56,462

  • Middlesex: 12,953
  • Suffolk: 11,883
  • Essex: 7,708
  • Norfolk: 5,398
  • Worcester: 4,744
  • Plymouth: 4,607
  • Hampden: 3,381
  • Bristol: 3,068
  • Unknown: 795
  • Barnstable: 798
  • Berkshire: 428
  • Hampshire: 443
  • Franklin: 231
  • Dukes: 15
  • Nantucket: 10

