Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 3,003 deaths, 56,462 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 56,462 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 3,003 deaths on Monday.
According to the DPH, 244,887 individuals have been tested. There are 1,524 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 56,462.
There are also 104 new deaths reported for a total of 3,003.
Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 56,462
- Middlesex: 12,953
- Suffolk: 11,883
- Essex: 7,708
- Norfolk: 5,398
- Worcester: 4,744
- Plymouth: 4,607
- Hampden: 3,381
- Bristol: 3,068
- Unknown: 795
- Barnstable: 798
- Berkshire: 428
- Hampshire: 443
- Franklin: 231
- Dukes: 15
- Nantucket: 10
