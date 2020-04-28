Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 3,153 deaths, 58,302 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 58,302 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 3,153 deaths on Tuesday.

According to the DPH, 254,500 individuals have been tested. There are 1,840 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 58,302.

There are also 150 new deaths reported for a total of 3,153.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 58,302

Middlesex: 13,417

Suffolk: 12,140

Essex: 7,972

Norfolk: 5,567

Worcester: 4,999

Plymouth: 4,744

Hampden: 3,546

Bristol: 3,270

Barnstable: 820

Unknown: 625

Hampshire: 509

Berkshire: 430

Franklin: 237

Dukes: 15

Nantucket: 11

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.