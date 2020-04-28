Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 3,153 deaths, 58,302 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 58,302 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 3,153 deaths on Tuesday.
According to the DPH, 254,500 individuals have been tested. There are 1,840 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 58,302.
There are also 150 new deaths reported for a total of 3,153.
Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 58,302
- Middlesex: 13,417
- Suffolk: 12,140
- Essex: 7,972
- Norfolk: 5,567
- Worcester: 4,999
- Plymouth: 4,744
- Hampden: 3,546
- Bristol: 3,270
- Barnstable: 820
- Unknown: 625
- Hampshire: 509
- Berkshire: 430
- Franklin: 237
- Dukes: 15
- Nantucket: 11
