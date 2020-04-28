1  of  2
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 3,153 deaths, 58,302 COVID-19 cases total Baystate Health: Positive COVID-19 results decrease

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 58,302 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 3,153 deaths on Tuesday.

According to the DPH, 254,500 individuals have been tested. There are 1,840 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 58,302.

There are also 150 new deaths reported for a total of 3,153.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 58,302

  • Middlesex: 13,417
  • Suffolk: 12,140
  • Essex: 7,972
  • Norfolk: 5,567
  • Worcester: 4,999
  • Plymouth: 4,744
  • Hampden: 3,546
  • Bristol: 3,270
  • Barnstable: 820
  • Unknown: 625
  • Hampshire: 509
  • Berkshire: 430
  • Franklin: 237
  • Dukes: 15
  • Nantucket: 11

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.

