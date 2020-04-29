Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 3,405 deaths, 60,265 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 60,265 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 3,405 deaths on Wednesday.
According to the DPH, 265,618 individuals have been tested. There are 1,963 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 60,265.
There are also 252 new deaths reported for a total of 3,405.
Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 60,265
- Middlesex: 13,799
- Suffolk: 12,539
- Essex: 8,380
- Norfolk: 5,700
- Worcester: 5,300
- Plymouth: 4,871
- Hampden: 3,698
- Bristol: 3,429
- Barnstable: 842
- Unknown: 457
- Hampshire: 531
- Berkshire: 440
- Franklin: 252
- Dukes: 16
- Nantucket: 11
