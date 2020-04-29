1  of  4
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 3,405 deaths, 60,265 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 60,265 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 3,405 deaths on Wednesday.

According to the DPH, 265,618 individuals have been tested. There are 1,963 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 60,265.

There are also 252 new deaths reported for a total of 3,405.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 60,265

  • Middlesex: 13,799
  • Suffolk: 12,539
  • Essex: 8,380
  • Norfolk: 5,700
  • Worcester: 5,300
  • Plymouth: 4,871
  • Hampden: 3,698
  • Bristol: 3,429
  • Barnstable: 842
  • Unknown: 457
  • Hampshire: 531
  • Berkshire: 440
  • Franklin: 252
  • Dukes: 16
  • Nantucket: 11

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.

