1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 3,562 deaths, 62,205 COVID-19 cases total Baystate Health: 5,034 test negative for COVID-19, 6,250 tested in total

Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 3,562 deaths, 62,205 COVID-19 cases total

Coronavirus Local Impact
Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 62,205 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 3,562 deaths on Thursday.

According to the DPH, 275,647 individuals have been tested. There are 1,940 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 62,205.

There are also 157 new deaths reported for a total of 3,562.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 62,205

  • Middlesex: 14,208
  • Suffolk: 12,890
  • Essex: 8,673
  • Norfolk: 5,896
  • Worcester: 5,550
  • Plymouth: 5,083
  • Hampden: 3,777
  • Bristol: 3,580
  • Barnstable: 860
  • Hampshire: 546
  • Berkshire: 442
  • Unknown: 415
  • Franklin: 257
  • Dukes: 17
  • Nantucket: 11

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Coronavirus-Covid-19.jpg

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today