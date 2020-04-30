Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 3,562 deaths, 62,205 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 62,205 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 3,562 deaths on Thursday.
According to the DPH, 275,647 individuals have been tested. There are 1,940 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 62,205.
There are also 157 new deaths reported for a total of 3,562.
Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 62,205
- Middlesex: 14,208
- Suffolk: 12,890
- Essex: 8,673
- Norfolk: 5,896
- Worcester: 5,550
- Plymouth: 5,083
- Hampden: 3,777
- Bristol: 3,580
- Barnstable: 860
- Hampshire: 546
- Berkshire: 442
- Unknown: 415
- Franklin: 257
- Dukes: 17
- Nantucket: 11
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.
- Information on the Outbreak of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)
- CDC: Coronavirus Disease 2019
- Cases, quarantine and monitoring
- Prevention and treatment
- Preparation in Massachusetts
- Travel information
- Guidance and recommendations
- Frequently asked questions
- Printable fact sheets
- Infectious disease emergencies (617) 983-6800