Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 3,562 deaths, 62,205 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 62,205 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 3,562 deaths on Thursday.

According to the DPH, 275,647 individuals have been tested. There are 1,940 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 62,205.

There are also 157 new deaths reported for a total of 3,562.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 62,205

Middlesex: 14,208

Suffolk: 12,890

Essex: 8,673

Norfolk: 5,896

Worcester: 5,550

Plymouth: 5,083

Hampden: 3,777

Bristol: 3,580

Barnstable: 860

Hampshire: 546

Berkshire: 442

Unknown: 415

Franklin: 257

Dukes: 17

Nantucket: 11

