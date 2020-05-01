Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 3,716 deaths, 64,311 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 64,311 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 3,716 deaths on Friday.
According to the DPH, 289,636 individuals have been tested. There are 2,106 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 64,311.
There are also 154 new deaths reported for a total of 3,716.
Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 64,311
- Middlesex: 14,607
- Suffolk: 13,295
- Essex: 9,028
- Norfolk: 6,065
- Worcester: 5,787
- Plymouth: 5,259
- Hampden: 3,900
- Bristol: 3,792
- Barnstable: 902
- Hampshire: 518
- Berkshire: 444
- Unknown: 425
- Franklin: 260
- Dukes: 18
- Nantucket: 11
