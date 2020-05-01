1  of  3
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 3,716 deaths, 64,311 COVID-19 cases total Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Statewide face coverings in effect May 6 Man charged with murder of taxi driver in Springfield

Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 3,716 deaths, 64,311 COVID-19 cases total

Coronavirus Local Impact
Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 64,311 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 3,716 deaths on Friday.

According to the DPH, 289,636 individuals have been tested. There are 2,106 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 64,311.

There are also 154 new deaths reported for a total of 3,716.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 64,311

  • Middlesex: 14,607
  • Suffolk: 13,295
  • Essex: 9,028
  • Norfolk: 6,065
  • Worcester: 5,787
  • Plymouth: 5,259
  • Hampden: 3,900
  • Bristol: 3,792
  • Barnstable: 902
  • Hampshire: 518
  • Berkshire: 444
  • Unknown: 425
  • Franklin: 260
  • Dukes: 18
  • Nantucket: 11

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Coronavirus-Covid-19.jpg

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today