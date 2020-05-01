Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 3,716 deaths, 64,311 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 64,311 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 3,716 deaths on Friday.

According to the DPH, 289,636 individuals have been tested. There are 2,106 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 64,311.

There are also 154 new deaths reported for a total of 3,716.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 64,311

Middlesex: 14,607

Suffolk: 13,295

Essex: 9,028

Norfolk: 6,065

Worcester: 5,787

Plymouth: 5,259

Hampden: 3,900

Bristol: 3,792

Barnstable: 902

Hampshire: 518

Berkshire: 444

Unknown: 425

Franklin: 260

Dukes: 18

Nantucket: 11

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.