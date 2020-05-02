Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 3,846 deaths, 66,263 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Saturday there are now 66,263 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 3,846 deaths.

According to the DPH, 298,994 individuals have been tested. There are 1,952 new confirmed cases in the state Saturday for a total of 66,263. There are also 130 new deaths reported for a total of 3,846.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 66,263

Middlesex: 15,048

Suffolk: 13,606

Essex: 9,362

Norfolk: 6,187

Worcester: 6,129

Plymouth: 5,409

Hampden: 4,003

Bristol: 3,916

Barnstable: 937

Hampshire: 549

Berkshire: 448

Unknown: 377

Franklin: 263

Dukes: 18

Nantucket: 11

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.