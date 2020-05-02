Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 3,846 deaths, 66,263 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Saturday there are now 66,263 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 3,846 deaths.
According to the DPH, 298,994 individuals have been tested. There are 1,952 new confirmed cases in the state Saturday for a total of 66,263. There are also 130 new deaths reported for a total of 3,846.
Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 66,263
- Middlesex: 15,048
- Suffolk: 13,606
- Essex: 9,362
- Norfolk: 6,187
- Worcester: 6,129
- Plymouth: 5,409
- Hampden: 4,003
- Bristol: 3,916
- Barnstable: 937
- Hampshire: 549
- Berkshire: 448
- Unknown: 377
- Franklin: 263
- Dukes: 18
- Nantucket: 11
