Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 4,004 deaths, 68,087 COVID-19 cases total

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Sunday there are now 68,087 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 4,004 deaths.

According to the DPH, 314,646 individuals have been tested. There are 1,824 new confirmed cases Sunday for a total of 68,087 in the state. There are also 158 new deaths reported for a total of 4,004.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 68,087

  • Middlesex: 15,370
  • Suffolk: 13,777
  • Essex: 9,542
  • Norfolk: 6,280
  • Worcester: 6,288
  • Plymouth: 5,507
  • Hampden: 4,066
  • Bristol: 4,019
  • Barnstable: 946
  • Hampshire: 559
  • Berkshire: 451
  • Unknown: 981
  • Franklin: 263
  • Dukes: 21
  • Nantucket: 11

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.

LIST: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts

Donate Today