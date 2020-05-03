Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 4,004 deaths, 68,087 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Sunday there are now 68,087 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 4,004 deaths.
According to the DPH, 314,646 individuals have been tested. There are 1,824 new confirmed cases Sunday for a total of 68,087 in the state. There are also 158 new deaths reported for a total of 4,004.
Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 68,087
- Middlesex: 15,370
- Suffolk: 13,777
- Essex: 9,542
- Norfolk: 6,280
- Worcester: 6,288
- Plymouth: 5,507
- Hampden: 4,066
- Bristol: 4,019
- Barnstable: 946
- Hampshire: 559
- Berkshire: 451
- Unknown: 981
- Franklin: 263
- Dukes: 21
- Nantucket: 11
