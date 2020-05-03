Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 4,004 deaths, 68,087 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Sunday there are now 68,087 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 4,004 deaths.

According to the DPH, 314,646 individuals have been tested. There are 1,824 new confirmed cases Sunday for a total of 68,087 in the state. There are also 158 new deaths reported for a total of 4,004.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 68,087

Middlesex: 15,370

Suffolk: 13,777

Essex: 9,542

Norfolk: 6,280

Worcester: 6,288

Plymouth: 5,507

Hampden: 4,066

Bristol: 4,019

Barnstable: 946

Hampshire: 559

Berkshire: 451

Unknown: 981

Franklin: 263

Dukes: 21

Nantucket: 11

