Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 4,090 deaths, 69,087 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 69,087 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 4,090 deaths on Monday.

According to the DPH, 324,268 individuals have been tested. There are 1,000 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 69,087.

There are also 86 new deaths reported for a total of 4,090.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 69,087

  • Middlesex: 15,757
  • Suffolk: 13,941
  • Essex: 9,773
  • Worcester: 6,471
  • Norfolk: 6,382
  • Plymouth: 5,602
  • Hampden: 4,114
  • Bristol: 4,103
  • Barnstable: 961
  • Unknown: 662
  • Hampshire: 563
  • Berkshire: 453
  • Franklin: 273
  • Dukes: 32
  • Nantucket: 11

