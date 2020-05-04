Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 4,090 deaths, 69,087 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 69,087 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 4,090 deaths on Monday.

According to the DPH, 324,268 individuals have been tested. There are 1,000 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 69,087.

There are also 86 new deaths reported for a total of 4,090.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 69,087

Middlesex: 15,757

Suffolk: 13,941

Essex: 9,773

Worcester: 6,471

Norfolk: 6,382

Plymouth: 5,602

Hampden: 4,114

Bristol: 4,103

Barnstable: 961

Unknown: 662

Hampshire: 563

Berkshire: 453

Franklin: 273

Dukes: 32

Nantucket: 11

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.