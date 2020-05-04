Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 4,090 deaths, 69,087 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 69,087 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 4,090 deaths on Monday.
According to the DPH, 324,268 individuals have been tested. There are 1,000 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 69,087.
There are also 86 new deaths reported for a total of 4,090.
Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 69,087
- Middlesex: 15,757
- Suffolk: 13,941
- Essex: 9,773
- Worcester: 6,471
- Norfolk: 6,382
- Plymouth: 5,602
- Hampden: 4,114
- Bristol: 4,103
- Barnstable: 961
- Unknown: 662
- Hampshire: 563
- Berkshire: 453
- Franklin: 273
- Dukes: 32
- Nantucket: 11
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.