Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 4,212 deaths, 70,271 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 70,271 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 4,090 deaths on Tuesday.
According to the DPH, 333,349 individuals have been tested. There are 1,184 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 70,271.
There are also 122 new deaths reported for a total of 4,212.
Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 70,271
- Middlesex: 15,980
- Suffolk: 14,173
- Essex: 9,979
- Worcester: 6,597
- Norfolk: 6,466
- Plymouth: 5,736
- Bristol: 4,235
- Hampden: 4,203
- Barnstable: 969
- Unknown: 594
- Hampshire: 575
- Berkshire: 457
- Franklin: 275
- Dukes: 21
- Nantucket: 11
- Infectious disease emergencies (617) 983-6800