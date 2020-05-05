Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 4,212 deaths, 70,271 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 70,271 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 4,090 deaths on Tuesday.

According to the DPH, 333,349 individuals have been tested. There are 1,184 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 70,271.

There are also 122 new deaths reported for a total of 4,212.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 70,271

Middlesex: 15,980

Suffolk: 14,173

Essex: 9,979

Worcester: 6,597

Norfolk: 6,466

Plymouth: 5,736

Bristol: 4,235

Hampden: 4,203

Barnstable: 969

Unknown: 594

Hampshire: 575

Berkshire: 457

Franklin: 275

Dukes: 21

Nantucket: 11

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.