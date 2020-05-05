1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 4,212 deaths, 70,271 COVID-19 cases total Firearms and ‘suspicious’ military device removed from West Springfield home

Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 4,212 deaths, 70,271 COVID-19 cases total

Coronavirus Local Impact
Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 70,271 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 4,090 deaths on Tuesday.

According to the DPH, 333,349 individuals have been tested. There are 1,184 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 70,271.

There are also 122 new deaths reported for a total of 4,212.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 70,271

  • Middlesex: 15,980
  • Suffolk: 14,173
  • Essex: 9,979
  • Worcester: 6,597
  • Norfolk: 6,466
  • Plymouth: 5,736
  • Bristol: 4,235
  • Hampden: 4,203
  • Barnstable: 969
  • Unknown: 594
  • Hampshire: 575
  • Berkshire: 457
  • Franklin: 275
  • Dukes: 21
  • Nantucket: 11

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Coronavirus-Covid-19.jpg

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today