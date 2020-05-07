Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 4,552 deaths, 73,721 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 73,721 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 4,552 deaths on Thursday.
According to the DPH, 351,632 individuals have been tested. There are 1,696 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 73,721.
There are also 132 new deaths reported for a total of 4,552.
Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 73,721
- Middlesex: 16,676
- Suffolk: 14,732
- Essex: 10,610
- Worcester: 7,197
- Norfolk: 6,729
- Plymouth: 6,081
- Bristol: 4,529
- Hampden: 4,441
- Barnstable: 1,021
- Hampshire: 595
- Berkshire: 464
- Unknown: 328
- Franklin: 285
- Dukes: 22
- Nantucket: 11
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.
- Information on the Outbreak of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)
- CDC: Coronavirus Disease 2019
- Cases, quarantine and monitoring
- Prevention and treatment
- Preparation in Massachusetts
- Travel information
- Guidance and recommendations
- Frequently asked questions
- Printable fact sheets
- Infectious disease emergencies (617) 983-6800