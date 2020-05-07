Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 4,552 deaths, 73,721 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 73,721 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 4,552 deaths on Thursday.

According to the DPH, 351,632 individuals have been tested. There are 1,696 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 73,721.

There are also 132 new deaths reported for a total of 4,552.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 73,721

Middlesex: 16,676

Suffolk: 14,732

Essex: 10,610

Worcester: 7,197

Norfolk: 6,729

Plymouth: 6,081

Bristol: 4,529

Hampden: 4,441

Barnstable: 1,021

Hampshire: 595

Berkshire: 464

Unknown: 328

Franklin: 285

Dukes: 22

Nantucket: 11

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.