Body found in Congamond Lake in Southwick

Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 4,552 deaths, 73,721 COVID-19 cases total

Coronavirus Local Impact
BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 73,721 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 4,552 deaths on Thursday.

According to the DPH, 351,632 individuals have been tested. There are 1,696 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 73,721.

There are also 132 new deaths reported for a total of 4,552.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 73,721

  • Middlesex: 16,676
  • Suffolk: 14,732
  • Essex: 10,610
  • Worcester: 7,197
  • Norfolk: 6,729
  • Plymouth: 6,081
  • Bristol: 4,529
  • Hampden: 4,441
  • Barnstable: 1,021
  • Hampshire: 595
  • Berkshire: 464
  • Unknown: 328
  • Franklin: 285
  • Dukes: 22
  • Nantucket: 11

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.

