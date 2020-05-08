Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 4,702 deaths, 75,333 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 75,333 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 4,702 deaths on Friday.
According to the DPH, 366,023 individuals have been tested. There are 1,612 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 75,333.
There are also 150 new deaths reported for a total of 4,702.
Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 75,333
- Middlesex: 17,014
- Suffolk: 14,944
- Essex: 10,995
- Worcester: 7,410
- Norfolk: 6,801
- Plymouth: 6,194
- Bristol: 4,670
- Hampden: 4,522
- Barnstable: 1,038
- Hampshire: 654
- Berkshire: 472
- Unknown: 297
- Franklin: 289
- Dukes: 22
- Nantucket: 11
