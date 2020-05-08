Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 4,702 deaths, 75,333 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 75,333 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 4,702 deaths on Friday.

According to the DPH, 366,023 individuals have been tested. There are 1,612 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 75,333.

There are also 150 new deaths reported for a total of 4,702.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 75,333

Middlesex: 17,014

Suffolk: 14,944

Essex: 10,995

Worcester: 7,410

Norfolk: 6,801

Plymouth: 6,194

Bristol: 4,670

Hampden: 4,522

Barnstable: 1,038

Hampshire: 654

Berkshire: 472

Unknown: 297

Franklin: 289

Dukes: 22

Nantucket: 11

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.