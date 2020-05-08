1  of  2
July 4th Boston Pops concert canceled; hospitals furlough workers

Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 4,702 deaths, 75,333 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 75,333 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 4,702 deaths on Friday.

According to the DPH, 366,023 individuals have been tested. There are 1,612 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 75,333.

There are also 150 new deaths reported for a total of 4,702.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 75,333

  • Middlesex: 17,014
  • Suffolk: 14,944
  • Essex: 10,995
  • Worcester: 7,410
  • Norfolk: 6,801
  • Plymouth: 6,194
  • Bristol: 4,670
  • Hampden: 4,522
  • Barnstable: 1,038
  • Hampshire: 654
  • Berkshire: 472
  • Unknown: 297
  • Franklin: 289
  • Dukes: 22
  • Nantucket: 11

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.

