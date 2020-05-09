Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 4,840 deaths, 76,743 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Saturday there are now 76,743 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 4,840 deaths.
According to the DPH, 376,537 individuals have been tested. There are 1,612 new confirmed cases for a total of 76,743 in the state. There are also 138 new deaths reported for a total of 4,840.
Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 76,743
- Middlesex: 17,307
- Suffolk: 15,119
- Essex: 11,211
- Worcester: 7,611
- Norfolk: 6,887
- Plymouth: 6,311
- Bristol: 4,847
- Hampden: 4,647
- Barnstable: 1,056
- Hampshire: 659
- Berkshire: 472
- Unknown: 288
- Franklin: 294
- Dukes: 23
- Nantucket: 11
