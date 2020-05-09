Breaking News
Rock legend Little Richard dies at 87

Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 4,840 deaths, 76,743 COVID-19 cases total

Coronavirus Local Impact
Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Saturday there are now 76,743 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 4,840 deaths.

According to the DPH, 376,537 individuals have been tested. There are 1,612 new confirmed cases for a total of 76,743 in the state. There are also 138 new deaths reported for a total of 4,840.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 76,743

  • Middlesex: 17,307
  • Suffolk: 15,119
  • Essex: 11,211
  • Worcester: 7,611
  • Norfolk: 6,887
  • Plymouth: 6,311
  • Bristol: 4,847
  • Hampden: 4,647
  • Barnstable: 1,056
  • Hampshire: 659
  • Berkshire: 472
  • Unknown: 288
  • Franklin: 294
  • Dukes: 23
  • Nantucket: 11

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Coronavirus-Covid-19.jpg

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today