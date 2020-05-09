Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 4,840 deaths, 76,743 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Saturday there are now 76,743 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 4,840 deaths.

According to the DPH, 376,537 individuals have been tested. There are 1,612 new confirmed cases for a total of 76,743 in the state. There are also 138 new deaths reported for a total of 4,840.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 76,743

Middlesex: 17,307

Suffolk: 15,119

Essex: 11,211

Worcester: 7,611

Norfolk: 6,887

Plymouth: 6,311

Bristol: 4,847

Hampden: 4,647

Barnstable: 1,056

Hampshire: 659

Berkshire: 472

Unknown: 288

Franklin: 294

Dukes: 23

Nantucket: 11

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.