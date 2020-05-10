Watch Live
4PM: The latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country

Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 4,979 deaths, 77,793 COVID-19 cases total

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Sunday there are now 77,793 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 4,979 deaths.

According to the DPH, 388,389 individuals have been tested. There are also 1,050 new confirmed cases Sunday for a total of 77,793 in the state. There are also 139 new deaths reported for a total of 4,979.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 77,793

  • Middlesex: 17,589
  • Suffolk: 15,279
  • Essex: 11,353
  • Worcester: 7,743
  • Norfolk: 6,952
  • Plymouth: 6,382
  • Bristol: 4,931
  • Hampden: 4,714
  • Barnstable: 1,068
  • Hampshire: 676
  • Berkshire: 475
  • Unknown: 302
  • Franklin: 294
  • Dukes: 23
  • Nantucket: 12

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.

