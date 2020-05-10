Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 4,979 deaths, 77,793 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Sunday there are now 77,793 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 4,979 deaths.
According to the DPH, 388,389 individuals have been tested. There are also 1,050 new confirmed cases Sunday for a total of 77,793 in the state. There are also 139 new deaths reported for a total of 4,979.
Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 77,793
- Middlesex: 17,589
- Suffolk: 15,279
- Essex: 11,353
- Worcester: 7,743
- Norfolk: 6,952
- Plymouth: 6,382
- Bristol: 4,931
- Hampden: 4,714
- Barnstable: 1,068
- Hampshire: 676
- Berkshire: 475
- Unknown: 302
- Franklin: 294
- Dukes: 23
- Nantucket: 12
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.
- Information on the Outbreak of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)
- CDC: Coronavirus Disease 2019
- Cases, quarantine and monitoring
- Prevention and treatment
- Preparation in Massachusetts
- Travel information
- Guidance and recommendations
- Frequently asked questions
- Printable fact sheets
- Infectious disease emergencies (617) 983-6800