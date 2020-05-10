Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 4,979 deaths, 77,793 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Sunday there are now 77,793 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 4,979 deaths.

According to the DPH, 388,389 individuals have been tested. There are also 1,050 new confirmed cases Sunday for a total of 77,793 in the state. There are also 139 new deaths reported for a total of 4,979.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 77,793

Middlesex: 17,589

Suffolk: 15,279

Essex: 11,353

Worcester: 7,743

Norfolk: 6,952

Plymouth: 6,382

Bristol: 4,931

Hampden: 4,714

Barnstable: 1,068

Hampshire: 676

Berkshire: 475

Unknown: 302

Franklin: 294

Dukes: 23

Nantucket: 12

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.