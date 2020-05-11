Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 5,108 deaths, 78,462 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 78,462 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 5,108 deaths on Monday.
According to the DPH, 394,728 individuals have been tested. There are 669 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 78,462.
There are also 129 new deaths reported for a total of 5,108.
Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 78,462
- Middlesex: 17,774
- Suffolk: 15,356
- Essex: 11,432
- Worcester: 7,818
- Norfolk: 7,004
- Plymouth: 6,457
- Bristol: 4,999
- Hampden: 4,763
- Barnstable: 1,075
- Hampshire: 688
- Berkshire: 478
- Franklin: 296
- Unknown: 287
- Dukes: 23
- Nantucket: 12
