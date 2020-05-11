Breaking News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 5,108 deaths, 78,462 COVID-19 cases total
Coronavirus Local Impact
BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 78,462 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 5,108 deaths on Monday.

According to the DPH, 394,728 individuals have been tested. There are 669 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 78,462.

There are also 129 new deaths reported for a total of 5,108.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 78,462

  • Middlesex: 17,774
  • Suffolk: 15,356
  • Essex: 11,432
  • Worcester: 7,818
  • Norfolk: 7,004
  • Plymouth: 6,457
  • Bristol: 4,999
  • Hampden: 4,763
  • Barnstable: 1,075
  • Hampshire: 688
  • Berkshire: 478
  • Franklin: 296
  • Unknown: 287
  • Dukes: 23
  • Nantucket: 12

