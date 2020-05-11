Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 5,108 deaths, 78,462 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 78,462 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 5,108 deaths on Monday.

According to the DPH, 394,728 individuals have been tested. There are 669 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 78,462.

There are also 129 new deaths reported for a total of 5,108.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 78,462

Middlesex: 17,774

Suffolk: 15,356

Essex: 11,432

Worcester: 7,818

Norfolk: 7,004

Plymouth: 6,457

Bristol: 4,999

Hampden: 4,763

Barnstable: 1,075

Hampshire: 688

Berkshire: 478

Franklin: 296

Unknown: 287

Dukes: 23

Nantucket: 12

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.