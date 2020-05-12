Breaking News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 5,141 deaths, 79,332 COVID-19 cases total

Coronavirus Local Impact
BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 79,332 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 5,141 deaths on Tuesday.

According to the DPH, 401,496 individuals have been tested. There are 870 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 79,332.

There are also 33 new deaths reported for a total of 5,141.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 79,332

  • Middlesex: 17,953
  • Suffolk: 15,454
  • Essex: 11,572
  • Worcester: 7,959
  • Norfolk: 7,046
  • Plymouth: 6,507
  • Bristol: 5,125
  • Hampden: 4,831
  • Barnstable: 1,093
  • Hampshire: 702
  • Berkshire: 485
  • Franklin: 297
  • Unknown: 273
  • Dukes: 23
  • Nantucket: 12

Coronavirus cases by age group:

  • 0-19: 2,947
  • 20-29: 10,072
  • 30-39: 11,760
  • 40-49: 11,400
  • 50-59: 12,848
  • 60-69: 10,536
  • 70-79: 7,451
  • 80+: 12,070

