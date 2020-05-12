Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 5,141 deaths, 79,332 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 79,332 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 5,141 deaths on Tuesday.

According to the DPH, 401,496 individuals have been tested. There are 870 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 79,332.

There are also 33 new deaths reported for a total of 5,141.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 79,332

Middlesex: 17,953

Suffolk: 15,454

Essex: 11,572

Worcester: 7,959

Norfolk: 7,046

Plymouth: 6,507

Bristol: 5,125

Hampden: 4,831

Barnstable: 1,093

Hampshire: 702

Berkshire: 485

Franklin: 297

Unknown: 273

Dukes: 23

Nantucket: 12

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 2,947

20-29: 10,072

30-39: 11,760

40-49: 11,400

50-59: 12,848

60-69: 10,536

70-79: 7,451

80+: 12,070

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.