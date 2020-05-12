Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 5,141 deaths, 79,332 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 79,332 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 5,141 deaths on Tuesday.
According to the DPH, 401,496 individuals have been tested. There are 870 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 79,332.
There are also 33 new deaths reported for a total of 5,141.
Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 79,332
- Middlesex: 17,953
- Suffolk: 15,454
- Essex: 11,572
- Worcester: 7,959
- Norfolk: 7,046
- Plymouth: 6,507
- Bristol: 5,125
- Hampden: 4,831
- Barnstable: 1,093
- Hampshire: 702
- Berkshire: 485
- Franklin: 297
- Unknown: 273
- Dukes: 23
- Nantucket: 12
Coronavirus cases by age group:
- 0-19: 2,947
- 20-29: 10,072
- 30-39: 11,760
- 40-49: 11,400
- 50-59: 12,848
- 60-69: 10,536
- 70-79: 7,451
- 80+: 12,070
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.
- Information on the Outbreak of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)
- CDC: Coronavirus Disease 2019
- Cases, quarantine and monitoring
- Prevention and treatment
- Preparation in Massachusetts
- Travel information
- Guidance and recommendations
- Frequently asked questions
- Printable fact sheets
- Infectious disease emergencies (617) 983-6800