Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 5,315 deaths, 80,497 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 80,497 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 5,315 deaths on Wednesday.

According to the DPH, 410,032 individuals have been tested. There are 1,165 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 80,497.

There are also 174 new deaths reported for a total of 5,315.

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of May 13th.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 80,497

Middlesex: 18,201

Suffolk: 15,587

Essex: 11,703

Worcester: 8,241

Norfolk: 7,129

Plymouth: 6,592

Bristol: 5,249

Hampden: 4,889

Barnstable: 1,111

Hampshire: 708

Berkshire: 486

Franklin: 302

Unknown: 264

Dukes: 23

Nantucket: 12

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 2,995

20-29: 10,203

30-39: 11,898

40-49: 11,555

50-59: 13,006

60-69: 10,721

70-79: 7,614

80+: 12,267

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.