Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 5,482 deaths, 82,182 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 82,182 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 5,482 deaths on Thursday.

According to the DPH, 424,361 individuals have been tested. There are 1,685 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 82,182.

There are also 167 new deaths reported for a total of 5,482.

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of May 13th.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 82,182

Middlesex: 18,381

Suffolk: 15,881

Essex: 11,950

Worcester: 8,555

Norfolk: 7,258

Plymouth: 6,774

Bristol: 5,440

Hampden: 4,974

Barnstable: 1,119

Hampshire: 724

Berkshire: 488

Franklin: 302

Unknown: 300

Dukes: 24

Nantucket: 12

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 3,111

20-29: 10,449

30-39: 12,148

40-49: 11,820

50-59: 13,289

60-69: 10,947

70-79: 7,744

80+: 12,442

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.