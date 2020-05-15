Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 5,592 deaths, 83,421 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 83,421 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 5,592 deaths on Thursday.

According to the DPH, 435,679 individuals have been tested. There are 1,239 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 83,421.

There are also 110 new deaths reported for a total of 5,592.

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of May 13th.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 83,421

Middlesex: 18,683

Suffolk: 15,996

Essex: 12,131

Worcester: 8,786

Norfolk: 7,331

Plymouth: 6,875

Bristol: 5,590

Hampden: 5,038

Barnstable: 1,137

Hampshire: 738

Berkshire: 491

Franklin: 304

Unknown: 285

Dukes: 24

Nantucket: 12

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 3,195

20-29: 10,672

30-39: 12,339

40-49: 12,006

50-59: 13,469

60-69: 11,096

70-79: 7,847

80+: 12,570

