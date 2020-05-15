Breaking News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 5,592 deaths, 83,421 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 83,421 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 5,592 deaths on Thursday.

According to the DPH, 435,679 individuals have been tested. There are 1,239 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 83,421.

There are also 110 new deaths reported for a total of 5,592.

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of May 13th.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 83,421

  • Middlesex: 18,683
  • Suffolk: 15,996
  • Essex: 12,131
  • Worcester: 8,786
  • Norfolk: 7,331
  • Plymouth: 6,875
  • Bristol: 5,590
  • Hampden: 5,038
  • Barnstable: 1,137
  • Hampshire: 738
  • Berkshire: 491
  • Franklin: 304
  • Unknown: 285
  • Dukes: 24
  • Nantucket: 12

Coronavirus cases by age group:

  • 0-19: 3,195
  • 20-29: 10,672
  • 30-39: 12,339
  • 40-49: 12,006
  • 50-59: 13,469
  • 60-69: 11,096
  • 70-79: 7,847
  • 80+: 12,570

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.

