Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 5,705 deaths, 84,933 COVID-19 cases total
Coronavirus Local Impact
BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Saturday there are now 84,933 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 5,705 deaths.

According to the DPH, 448,089 individuals have been tested. There are 1,512 new confirmed cases Saturday for a total of 84,933 in the state. There are also 113 new deaths reported for a total of 5,705.

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 84,933

  • Middlesex: 18,283
  • Suffolk: 16,346
  • Essex: 12,314
  • Worcester: 9,067
  • Norfolk: 7,412
  • Plymouth: 6,987
  • Bristol: 5,748
  • Hampden: 5,133
  • Barnstable: 1,147
  • Hampshire: 751
  • Berkshire: 495
  • Franklin: 304
  • Unknown: 309
  • Dukes: 25
  • Nantucket: 12

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.

