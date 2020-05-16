Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 5,705 deaths, 84,933 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Saturday there are now 84,933 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 5,705 deaths.

According to the DPH, 448,089 individuals have been tested. There are 1,512 new confirmed cases Saturday for a total of 84,933 in the state. There are also 113 new deaths reported for a total of 5,705.

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 84,933

Middlesex: 18,283

Suffolk: 16,346

Essex: 12,314

Worcester: 9,067

Norfolk: 7,412

Plymouth: 6,987

Bristol: 5,748

Hampden: 5,133

Barnstable: 1,147

Hampshire: 751

Berkshire: 495

Franklin: 304

Unknown: 309

Dukes: 25

Nantucket: 12

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.