Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 5,705 deaths, 84,933 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Saturday there are now 84,933 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 5,705 deaths.
According to the DPH, 448,089 individuals have been tested. There are 1,512 new confirmed cases Saturday for a total of 84,933 in the state. There are also 113 new deaths reported for a total of 5,705.
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town.
Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 84,933
- Middlesex: 18,283
- Suffolk: 16,346
- Essex: 12,314
- Worcester: 9,067
- Norfolk: 7,412
- Plymouth: 6,987
- Bristol: 5,748
- Hampden: 5,133
- Barnstable: 1,147
- Hampshire: 751
- Berkshire: 495
- Franklin: 304
- Unknown: 309
- Dukes: 25
- Nantucket: 12
