Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 5,797 deaths, 86,010 COVID-19 cases total Baystate Health: Over 10,400 individuals tested for COVID-19, 1,531 positive

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Sunday there are now 86,010 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 5,797 deaths.

According to the DPH, 460,826 individuals have been tested. There are 1,077 new confirmed cases Sunday for a total of 86,010 in the state. There are also 92 new deaths reported for a total of 5,797.

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 86,010

  • Middlesex: 19,129
  • Suffolk: 16,479
  • Essex: 12,462
  • Worcester: 9,252
  • Norfolk: 7,474
  • Plymouth: 7,064
  • Bristol: 5,870
  • Hampden: 5,205
  • Barnstable: 1,150
  • Hampshire: 767
  • Berkshire: 497
  • Franklin: 308
  • Unknown: 315
  • Dukes: 26
  • Nantucket: 12

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.

