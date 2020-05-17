Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 5,797 deaths, 86,010 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Sunday there are now 86,010 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 5,797 deaths.
According to the DPH, 460,826 individuals have been tested. There are 1,077 new confirmed cases Sunday for a total of 86,010 in the state. There are also 92 new deaths reported for a total of 5,797.
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town.
Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 86,010
- Middlesex: 19,129
- Suffolk: 16,479
- Essex: 12,462
- Worcester: 9,252
- Norfolk: 7,474
- Plymouth: 7,064
- Bristol: 5,870
- Hampden: 5,205
- Barnstable: 1,150
- Hampshire: 767
- Berkshire: 497
- Franklin: 308
- Unknown: 315
- Dukes: 26
- Nantucket: 12
