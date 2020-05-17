Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 5,797 deaths, 86,010 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Sunday there are now 86,010 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 5,797 deaths.

According to the DPH, 460,826 individuals have been tested. There are 1,077 new confirmed cases Sunday for a total of 86,010 in the state. There are also 92 new deaths reported for a total of 5,797.

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 86,010

Middlesex: 19,129

Suffolk: 16,479

Essex: 12,462

Worcester: 9,252

Norfolk: 7,474

Plymouth: 7,064

Bristol: 5,870

Hampden: 5,205

Barnstable: 1,150

Hampshire: 767

Berkshire: 497

Franklin: 308

Unknown: 315

Dukes: 26

Nantucket: 12

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.