Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 5,862 deaths, 87,052 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 87,052 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 5,862 deaths on Monday.

According to the DPH, 469,199 individuals have been tested. There are 1,042 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 87,052.

There are also 65 new deaths reported for a total of 5,862.

A newly revised report has been issued with six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

  1. COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
  2. Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
  3. Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: In progress
  4. Healthcare system readiness: In progress
  5. Testing capacity: Positive trend
  6. Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of May 13th.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 87,052

  • Middlesex: 19,345
  • Suffolk: 16,671
  • Essex: 12,587
  • Worcester: 9,442
  • Norfolk: 7,524
  • Plymouth: 7,139
  • Bristol: 5,996
  • Hampden: 5,264
  • Barnstable: 1,155
  • Hampshire: 774
  • Berkshire: 497
  • Unknown: 312
  • Franklin: 308
  • Dukes: 26
  • Nantucket: 12

Coronavirus cases by age group:

  • 0-19: 3,554
  • 20-29: 11,185
  • 30-39: 12,898
  • 40-49: 12,536
  • 50-59: 14,021
  • 60-69: 11,544
  • 70-79: 8,072
  • 80+: 12,977

