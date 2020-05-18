Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 5,862 deaths, 87,052 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 87,052 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 5,862 deaths on Monday.

According to the DPH, 469,199 individuals have been tested. There are 1,042 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 87,052.

There are also 65 new deaths reported for a total of 5,862.

A newly revised report has been issued with six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: In progress Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of May 13th.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 87,052

Middlesex: 19,345

Suffolk: 16,671

Essex: 12,587

Worcester: 9,442

Norfolk: 7,524

Plymouth: 7,139

Bristol: 5,996

Hampden: 5,264

Barnstable: 1,155

Hampshire: 774

Berkshire: 497

Unknown: 312

Franklin: 308

Dukes: 26

Nantucket: 12

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 3,554

20-29: 11,185

30-39: 12,898

40-49: 12,536

50-59: 14,021

60-69: 11,544

70-79: 8,072

80+: 12,977

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.