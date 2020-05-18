Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 5,862 deaths, 87,052 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 87,052 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 5,862 deaths on Monday.
According to the DPH, 469,199 individuals have been tested. There are 1,042 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 87,052.
There are also 65 new deaths reported for a total of 5,862.
A newly revised report has been issued with six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.
- COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
- Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
- Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: In progress
- Healthcare system readiness: In progress
- Testing capacity: Positive trend
- Contract tracing capabilities: In progress
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of May 13th.
Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 87,052
- Middlesex: 19,345
- Suffolk: 16,671
- Essex: 12,587
- Worcester: 9,442
- Norfolk: 7,524
- Plymouth: 7,139
- Bristol: 5,996
- Hampden: 5,264
- Barnstable: 1,155
- Hampshire: 774
- Berkshire: 497
- Unknown: 312
- Franklin: 308
- Dukes: 26
- Nantucket: 12
Coronavirus cases by age group:
- 0-19: 3,554
- 20-29: 11,185
- 30-39: 12,898
- 40-49: 12,536
- 50-59: 14,021
- 60-69: 11,544
- 70-79: 8,072
- 80+: 12,977
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.
- Information on the Outbreak of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)
- CDC: Coronavirus Disease 2019
- Cases, quarantine and monitoring
- Prevention and treatment
- Preparation in Massachusetts
- Travel information
- Guidance and recommendations
- Frequently asked questions
- Printable fact sheets
- Infectious disease emergencies (617) 983-6800