Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 5,938 deaths, 87,925 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 87,925 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 5,938 deaths on Tuesday.

According to the DPH, 476,940 individuals have been tested. There are 873 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 87,925.

There are also 76 new deaths reported for a total of 5,938.

A newly revised report has been issued with six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: In progress Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of May 13th.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 87,925

Middlesex: 19,504

Suffolk: 16,825

Essex: 12,748

Worcester: 9,582

Norfolk: 7,565

Plymouth: 7,198

Bristol: 6,080

Hampden: 5,335

Barnstable: 1,177

Hampshire: 780

Berkshire: 497

Franklin: 308

Unknown: 288

Dukes: 26

Nantucket: 12

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 3,645

20-29: 11,368

30-39: 13,056

40-49: 12,653

50-59: 14,162

60-69: 11,607

70-79: 8,122

80+: 13,055

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.