Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 5,938 deaths, 87,925 COVID-19 cases total
Coronavirus Local Impact

Coronavirus Local Impact
BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 87,925 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 5,938 deaths on Tuesday.

According to the DPH, 476,940 individuals have been tested. There are 873 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 87,925.

There are also 76 new deaths reported for a total of 5,938.

A newly revised report has been issued with six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

  1. COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
  2. Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
  3. Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: In progress
  4. Healthcare system readiness: In progress
  5. Testing capacity: Positive trend
  6. Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of May 13th.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 87,925

  • Middlesex: 19,504
  • Suffolk: 16,825
  • Essex: 12,748
  • Worcester: 9,582
  • Norfolk: 7,565
  • Plymouth: 7,198
  • Bristol: 6,080
  • Hampden: 5,335
  • Barnstable: 1,177
  • Hampshire: 780
  • Berkshire: 497
  • Franklin: 308
  • Unknown: 288
  • Dukes: 26
  • Nantucket: 12

Coronavirus cases by age group:

  • 0-19: 3,645
  • 20-29: 11,368
  • 30-39: 13,056
  • 40-49: 12,653
  • 50-59: 14,162
  • 60-69: 11,607
  • 70-79: 8,122
  • 80+: 13,055

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.

