Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 5,938 deaths, 87,925 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 87,925 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 5,938 deaths on Tuesday.
According to the DPH, 476,940 individuals have been tested. There are 873 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 87,925.
There are also 76 new deaths reported for a total of 5,938.
A newly revised report has been issued with six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.
- COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
- Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
- Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: In progress
- Healthcare system readiness: In progress
- Testing capacity: Positive trend
- Contract tracing capabilities: In progress
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of May 13th.
Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 87,925
- Middlesex: 19,504
- Suffolk: 16,825
- Essex: 12,748
- Worcester: 9,582
- Norfolk: 7,565
- Plymouth: 7,198
- Bristol: 6,080
- Hampden: 5,335
- Barnstable: 1,177
- Hampshire: 780
- Berkshire: 497
- Franklin: 308
- Unknown: 288
- Dukes: 26
- Nantucket: 12
Coronavirus cases by age group:
- 0-19: 3,645
- 20-29: 11,368
- 30-39: 13,056
- 40-49: 12,653
- 50-59: 14,162
- 60-69: 11,607
- 70-79: 8,122
- 80+: 13,055
