Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 599 deaths reported out of 20,974 cases of COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) – As of Friday, the Department of Public Health reports there are now 20,974 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 599 deaths.
According to the DPH, 102,372 individuals have been tested. There are 7,414 new confirmed cases for a total of 20,974 in the state. There are 96 new deaths reported Friday for a total of 599.
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Barnstable 464
- Berkshire 329
- Bristol 1086
- Dukes 12
- Essex 2670
- Franklin 135
- Hampden 1394
- Hampshire 194
- Middlesex 4447
- Nantucket 9
- Norfolk 2216
- Plymouth 1677
- Suffolk 4534
- Worcester 1678
- Unknown 129
Age groups reported with cases:
- ≤19 years of age 446
- 20-29 years of age 2637
- 30-39 years of age 3201
- 40-49 years of age 3236
- 50-59 years of age 3931
- 60-69 years of age 2950
- 70-79 years of age 2001
- ≥ 80 years of age 2562
- Unknown 10
Race/ethnicity: