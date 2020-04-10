1  of  3
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 599 deaths reported out of 20,974 cases of COVID-19
Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – As of Friday, the Department of Public Health reports there are now 20,974 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 599 deaths.

According to the DPH, 102,372 individuals have been tested. There are 7,414 new confirmed cases for a total of 20,974  in the state. There are 96 new deaths reported Friday for a total of 599.

Coronavirus cases by county:

  • Barnstable 464
  • Berkshire 329
  • Bristol 1086
  • Dukes 12
  • Essex 2670
  • Franklin 135
  • Hampden 1394
  • Hampshire 194
  • Middlesex 4447
  • Nantucket 9
  • Norfolk 2216
  • Plymouth 1677
  • Suffolk 4534
  • Worcester 1678
  • Unknown 129

Age groups reported with cases:

  • ≤19 years of age 446
  • 20-29 years of age 2637
  • 30-39 years of age 3201
  • 40-49 years of age 3236
  • 50-59 years of age 3931
  • 60-69 years of age 2950
  • 70-79 years of age 2001
  • ≥ 80 years of age 2562
  • Unknown 10

Race/ethnicity:

COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts

COVID-19: Reported cases in western Massachusetts

