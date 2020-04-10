Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 599 deaths reported out of 20,974 cases of COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) – As of Friday, the Department of Public Health reports there are now 20,974 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 599 deaths.

According to the DPH, 102,372 individuals have been tested. There are 7,414 new confirmed cases for a total of 20,974 in the state. There are 96 new deaths reported Friday for a total of 599.

Coronavirus cases by county:

Barnstable 464

Berkshire 329

Bristol 1086

Dukes 12

Essex 2670

Franklin 135

Hampden 1394

Hampshire 194

Middlesex 4447

Nantucket 9

Norfolk 2216

Plymouth 1677

Suffolk 4534

Worcester 1678

Unknown 129

Age groups reported with cases:

≤19 years of age 446

20-29 years of age 2637

30-39 years of age 3201

40-49 years of age 3236

50-59 years of age 3931

60-69 years of age 2950

70-79 years of age 2001

≥ 80 years of age 2562

Unknown 10

Race/ethnicity: