Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 6,066 deaths, 88,970 COVID-19 cases total

The Department of Public Health reports there are now 88,970 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 6,066 deaths on Wednesday.

According to the DPH, 489,953 individuals have been tested. There are 1,045 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 88,970.

There are also 128 new deaths reported for a total of 6,066.

A newly revised report has been issued with six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: In progress Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of May 20th.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 88,970

Middlesex: 19,708

Suffolk: 16,962

Essex: 12,920

Worcester: 9,780

Norfolk: 7,607

Plymouth: 7,280

Bristol: 6,165

Hampden: 5,418

Barnstable: 1,197

Hampshire: 792

Berkshire: 500

Franklin: 309

Unknown: 294

Dukes: 26

Nantucket: 12

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 3,779

20-29: 11,555

30-39: 13,229

40-49: 12,804

50-59: 14,316

60-69: 11,716

70-79: 8,175

80+: 13,145

