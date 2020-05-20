Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 6,066 deaths, 88,970 COVID-19 cases total

The Department of Public Health reports there are now 88,970 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 6,066 deaths on Wednesday.
According to the DPH, 489,953 individuals have been tested. There are 1,045 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 88,970.
There are also 128 new deaths reported for a total of 6,066.
A newly revised report has been issued with six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.
- COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
- Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
- Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: In progress
- Healthcare system readiness: In progress
- Testing capacity: Positive trend
- Contract tracing capabilities: In progress
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of May 20th.
Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 88,970
- Middlesex: 19,708
- Suffolk: 16,962
- Essex: 12,920
- Worcester: 9,780
- Norfolk: 7,607
- Plymouth: 7,280
- Bristol: 6,165
- Hampden: 5,418
- Barnstable: 1,197
- Hampshire: 792
- Berkshire: 500
- Franklin: 309
- Unknown: 294
- Dukes: 26
- Nantucket: 12
Coronavirus cases by age group:
- 0-19: 3,779
- 20-29: 11,555
- 30-39: 13,229
- 40-49: 12,804
- 50-59: 14,316
- 60-69: 11,716
- 70-79: 8,175
- 80+: 13,145
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.
- Information on the Outbreak of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)
- CDC: Coronavirus Disease 2019
- Cases, quarantine and monitoring
- Prevention and treatment
- Preparation in Massachusetts
- Travel information
- Guidance and recommendations
- Frequently asked questions
- Printable fact sheets
- Infectious disease emergencies (617) 983-6800