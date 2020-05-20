1  of  2
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 6,066 deaths, 88,970 COVID-19 cases total

The Department of Public Health reports there are now 88,970 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 6,066 deaths on Wednesday.

According to the DPH, 489,953 individuals have been tested. There are 1,045 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 88,970.

There are also 128 new deaths reported for a total of  6,066.

A newly revised report has been issued with six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

  1. COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
  2. Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
  3. Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: In progress
  4. Healthcare system readiness: In progress
  5. Testing capacity: Positive trend
  6. Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of May 20th.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 88,970

  • Middlesex: 19,708
  • Suffolk: 16,962
  • Essex: 12,920
  • Worcester: 9,780
  • Norfolk: 7,607
  • Plymouth: 7,280
  • Bristol: 6,165
  • Hampden: 5,418
  • Barnstable: 1,197
  • Hampshire: 792
  • Berkshire: 500
  • Franklin: 309
  • Unknown: 294
  • Dukes: 26
  • Nantucket: 12

Coronavirus cases by age group:

  • 0-19: 3,779
  • 20-29: 11,555
  • 30-39: 13,229
  • 40-49: 12,804
  • 50-59: 14,316
  • 60-69: 11,716
  • 70-79: 8,175
  • 80+: 13,145

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.

