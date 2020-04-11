Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 686 deaths reported out of 22,860 cases of COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) – As of Saturday, the Department of Public Health reports there are now 22,860 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 686 deaths.

According to the DPH, 108,776 individuals have been tested. There are 1,886 new confirmed cases for a total of 22,860 in the state. There are 87 new deaths reported Saturday for a total of 686.

Coronavirus cases by county:

Barnstable: 480

Berkshire: 336

Bristol: 1,911

Dukes: 12

Essex: 2,896

Franklin: 138

Hampden: 1,545

Hampshire: 204

Middlesex: 4,872

Nantucket: 9

Norfolk: 2,395

Plymouth: 1,809

Suffolk: 4,926

Worcester: 1,822

Unknown: 225

Age groups reported with cases: