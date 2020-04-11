Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 686 deaths reported out of 22,860 cases of COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) – As of Saturday, the Department of Public Health reports there are now 22,860 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 686 deaths.
According to the DPH, 108,776 individuals have been tested. There are 1,886 new confirmed cases for a total of 22,860 in the state. There are 87 new deaths reported Saturday for a total of 686.
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Barnstable: 480
- Berkshire: 336
- Bristol: 1,911
- Dukes: 12
- Essex: 2,896
- Franklin: 138
- Hampden: 1,545
- Hampshire: 204
- Middlesex: 4,872
- Nantucket: 9
- Norfolk: 2,395
- Plymouth: 1,809
- Suffolk: 4,926
- Worcester: 1,822
- Unknown: 225
Age groups reported with cases:
- ≤19 years of age: 500
- 20-29 years of age: 2,834
- 30-39 years of age: 3,459
- 40-49 years of age: 3,500
- 50-59 years of age: 4,279
- 60-69 years of age: 3,224
- 70-79 years of age: 2,169
- ≥ 80 years of age: 2,883
- Unknown: 12