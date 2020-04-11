1  of  3
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 686 deaths reported out of 22,860 cases of COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) – As of Saturday, the Department of Public Health reports there are now 22,860 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 686 deaths.

According to the DPH, 108,776 individuals have been tested. There are 1,886 new confirmed cases for a total of 22,860 in the state. There are 87 new deaths reported Saturday for a total of 686.

Coronavirus cases by county:

  • Barnstable: 480
  • Berkshire: 336
  • Bristol: 1,911
  • Dukes: 12
  • Essex: 2,896
  • Franklin: 138
  • Hampden: 1,545
  • Hampshire: 204
  • Middlesex: 4,872
  • Nantucket: 9
  • Norfolk: 2,395
  • Plymouth: 1,809
  • Suffolk: 4,926
  • Worcester: 1,822
  • Unknown: 225

Age groups reported with cases:

  • ≤19 years of age: 500
  • 20-29 years of age: 2,834
  • 30-39 years of age: 3,459
  • 40-49 years of age: 3,500
  • 50-59 years of age: 4,279
  • 60-69 years of age: 3,224
  • 70-79 years of age: 2,169
  • ≥ 80 years of age: 2,883
  • Unknown: 12
COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts

COVID-19: Reported cases in western Massachusetts

