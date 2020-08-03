Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 8,427 deaths, 110,595 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Monday reported 165 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 110,595.

According to the Department of Public Health, 12,278 new tests were performed with a total of 1,218,790 individuals who have been tested by molecular tests.

A total of 222 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 97,515 total tests reported.

There are also 10 new deaths reported for a total of 8,427 confirmed cases.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 165

Total Cases: 110,595

New Deaths: 10

Total Deaths: 8,427

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 34

Total Cases: 8,062

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 221

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of July 29.

Coronavirus cases by county:

Middlesex: 25,932

Suffolk: 21,378

Essex: 17,422

Worcester: 13,442

Norfolk: 10,361

Bristol: 9,153

Plymouth: 9,126

Hampden: 7,477

Barnstable: 1,764

Hampshire: 1,139

Berkshire: 657

Franklin: 405

Unknown: 303

Dukes: 65

Nantucket: 33

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 7,179

20-29: 17,467

30-39: 18,069

40-49: 16,782

50-59: 18,630

60-69: 14,990

70-79: 9,857

80+: 15,418

