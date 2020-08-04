Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 8,436 deaths, 111,033 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Monday reported 438 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 111,033.

According to the Department of Public Health, 15,316 new tests were performed with a total of 1,234,106 individuals who have been tested by molecular tests.

A total of 783 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 98,298 total tests reported.

There are also 9 new deaths reported for a total of 8,436 confirmed cases.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 438

Total Cases: 111,033

New Deaths: 9

Total Deaths: 8,436

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 108

Total Cases: 8,170

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 221

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of July 29.

Coronavirus cases by county:

Middlesex: 26,027

Suffolk: 21,481

Essex: 17,494

Worcester: 13,469

Norfolk: 10,447

Bristol: 9,224

Plymouth: 9,163

Hampden: 7,499

Barnstable: 1,770

Hampshire: 1,145

Berkshire: 661

Franklin: 406

Unknown: 318

Dukes: 66

Nantucket: 33

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 7,257

20-29: 17,553

30-39: 18,157

40-49: 16,863

50-59: 18,705

60-69: 15,043

70-79: 9,873

80+: 15,469

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.