Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 8,436 deaths, 111,033 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Monday reported 438 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 111,033.
According to the Department of Public Health, 15,316 new tests were performed with a total of 1,234,106 individuals who have been tested by molecular tests.
A total of 783 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 98,298 total tests reported.
There are also 9 new deaths reported for a total of 8,436 confirmed cases.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 438
- Total Cases: 111,033
- New Deaths: 9
- Total Deaths: 8,436
Probable COVID-19 Cases:
Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.
- New Cases: 108
- Total Cases: 8,170
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 221
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of July 29.
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Middlesex: 26,027
- Suffolk: 21,481
- Essex: 17,494
- Worcester: 13,469
- Norfolk: 10,447
- Bristol: 9,224
- Plymouth: 9,163
- Hampden: 7,499
- Barnstable: 1,770
- Hampshire: 1,145
- Berkshire: 661
- Franklin: 406
- Unknown: 318
- Dukes: 66
- Nantucket: 33
Coronavirus cases by age group:
- 0-19: 7,257
- 20-29: 17,553
- 30-39: 18,157
- 40-49: 16,863
- 50-59: 18,705
- 60-69: 15,043
- 70-79: 9,873
- 80+: 15,469
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.