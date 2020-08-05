Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 8,438 deaths, 111,371 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Wednesday reported 338 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 111,371.

According to the Department of Public Health, 17,216 new tests were performed with a total of 1,251,322 individuals who have been tested by molecular tests.

A total of 872 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 99,170 total tests reported.

There are also 2 new deaths reported for a total of 8,438 confirmed cases.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 338

Total Cases: 111,371

New Deaths: 2

Total Deaths: 8,438

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 102

Total Cases: 8,272

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 221

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of August 5.

Coronavirus cases by county:

Middlesex: 26,109

Suffolk: 21,579

Essex: 17,571

Worcester: 13,497

Norfolk: 10,488

Bristol: 9,255

Plymouth: 9,185

Hampden: 7,518

Barnstable: 1,778

Hampshire: 1,150

Berkshire: 664

Franklin: 407

Unknown: 342

Dukes: 66

Nantucket: 34

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 7,317

20-29: 17,650

30-39: 18,220

40-49: 16,924

50-59: 18,776

60-69: 15,080

70-79: 9,891

80+: 15,482

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.