Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 8,438 deaths, 111,371 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Wednesday reported 338 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 111,371.
According to the Department of Public Health, 17,216 new tests were performed with a total of 1,251,322 individuals who have been tested by molecular tests.
A total of 872 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 99,170 total tests reported.
There are also 2 new deaths reported for a total of 8,438 confirmed cases.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 338
- Total Cases: 111,371
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Deaths: 8,438
Probable COVID-19 Cases:
Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.
- New Cases: 102
- Total Cases: 8,272
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 221
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of August 5.
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Middlesex: 26,109
- Suffolk: 21,579
- Essex: 17,571
- Worcester: 13,497
- Norfolk: 10,488
- Bristol: 9,255
- Plymouth: 9,185
- Hampden: 7,518
- Barnstable: 1,778
- Hampshire: 1,150
- Berkshire: 664
- Franklin: 407
- Unknown: 342
- Dukes: 66
- Nantucket: 34
Coronavirus cases by age group:
- 0-19: 7,317
- 20-29: 17,650
- 30-39: 18,220
- 40-49: 16,924
- 50-59: 18,776
- 60-69: 15,080
- 70-79: 9,891
- 80+: 15,482
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.