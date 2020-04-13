Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 844 deaths reported out of 26,867 cases of COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Monday there are now 26,867 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 844 deaths.

According to the DPH, 122,049 individuals have been tested. There are 5,319 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 26,867. There are also 88 new deaths reported Monday for a total of 844.

Coronavirus cases by county:

Barnstable 502

Berkshire 355

Bristol 1394

Dukes 12

Essex 3413

Franklin 148

Hampden 1694

Hampshire 224

Middlesex 5983

Nantucket 9

Norfolk 2838

Plymouth 2141

Suffolk 5579

Worcester 2128

Unknown 447

Age groups reported with cases: