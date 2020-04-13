Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 844 deaths reported out of 26,867 cases of COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Monday there are now 26,867 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 844 deaths.
According to the DPH, 122,049 individuals have been tested. There are 5,319 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 26,867. There are also 88 new deaths reported Monday for a total of 844.
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Barnstable 502
- Berkshire 355
- Bristol 1394
- Dukes 12
- Essex 3413
- Franklin 148
- Hampden 1694
- Hampshire 224
- Middlesex 5983
- Nantucket 9
- Norfolk 2838
- Plymouth 2141
- Suffolk 5579
- Worcester 2128
- Unknown 447
Age groups reported with cases:
- ≤19 years of age 593
- 20-29 years of age 3262
- 30-39 years of age 3993
- 40-49 years of age 4002
- 50-59 years of age 4896
- 60-69 years of age 3778
- 70-79 years of age 2580
- ≥ 80 years of age 3558
- Unknown 205