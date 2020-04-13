Breaking News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 844 deaths reported out of 26,867 cases of COVID-19
BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Monday there are now 26,867 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 844 deaths.

According to the DPH, 122,049 individuals have been tested. There are 5,319 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 26,867. There are also 88 new deaths reported Monday for a total of 844.

Coronavirus cases by county:

  • Barnstable 502
  • Berkshire 355
  • Bristol 1394
  • Dukes 12
  • Essex 3413
  • Franklin 148
  • Hampden 1694
  • Hampshire 224
  • Middlesex 5983
  • Nantucket 9
  • Norfolk 2838
  • Plymouth 2141
  • Suffolk 5579
  • Worcester 2128
  • Unknown 447

Age groups reported with cases:

  • ≤19 years of age 593
  • 20-29 years of age 3262
  • 30-39 years of age 3993
  • 40-49 years of age 4002
  • 50-59 years of age 4896
  • 60-69 years of age 3778
  • 70-79 years of age 2580
  • ≥ 80 years of age 3558
  • Unknown 205
COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts

