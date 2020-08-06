Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 8,470 deaths, 111,533 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Thursday reported 162 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 111,533.

According to the Department of Public Health, 11,555 new tests were performed with a total of 1,262,877 individuals who have been tested by molecular tests.

A total of 598 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 99,768 total tests reported.

There are also 32 new deaths reported for a total of 8,470 confirmed cases.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 162

Total Cases: 111,533

New Deaths: 162

Total Deaths: 8,470

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 69

Total Cases: 8,341

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 221

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of August 5.

Coronavirus cases by county:

Middlesex: 26,156

Suffolk: 21,631

Essex: 17,617

Worcester: 13,525

Norfolk: 10,515

Bristol: 9,272

Plymouth: 9,193

Hampden: 7,541

Barnstable: 1,783

Hampshire: 1,158

Berkshire: 666

Franklin: 409

Unknown: 308

Dukes: 66

Nantucket: 34

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 7,357

20-29: 17,707

30-39: 18,262

40-49: 16,954

50-59: 18,826

60-69: 15,110

70-79: 9,904

80+: 15,489

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.