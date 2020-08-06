Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 8,470 deaths, 111,533 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Thursday reported 162 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 111,533.
According to the Department of Public Health, 11,555 new tests were performed with a total of 1,262,877 individuals who have been tested by molecular tests.
A total of 598 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 99,768 total tests reported.
There are also 32 new deaths reported for a total of 8,470 confirmed cases.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 162
- Total Cases: 111,533
- New Deaths: 162
- Total Deaths: 8,470
Probable COVID-19 Cases:
Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.
- New Cases: 69
- Total Cases: 8,341
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 221
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of August 5.
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Middlesex: 26,156
- Suffolk: 21,631
- Essex: 17,617
- Worcester: 13,525
- Norfolk: 10,515
- Bristol: 9,272
- Plymouth: 9,193
- Hampden: 7,541
- Barnstable: 1,783
- Hampshire: 1,158
- Berkshire: 666
- Franklin: 409
- Unknown: 308
- Dukes: 66
- Nantucket: 34
Coronavirus cases by age group:
- 0-19: 7,357
- 20-29: 17,707
- 30-39: 18,262
- 40-49: 16,954
- 50-59: 18,826
- 60-69: 15,110
- 70-79: 9,904
- 80+: 15,489
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.