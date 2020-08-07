Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 8,488 deaths, 111,853 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Friday reported 320 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 111,853.

According to the Department of Public Health, 14,740 new tests were performed with a total of 1,277,617 individuals who have been tested by molecular tests.

A total of 615 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 100,383 total tests reported.

There are also 18 new deaths reported for a total of 8,488 confirmed cases.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 320

Total Cases: 111,853

New Deaths: 18

Total Deaths: 8,488

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 97

Total Cases: 8,438

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 221

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of August 5.

Coronavirus cases by county:

Middlesex: 26,254

Suffolk: 21,717

Essex: 17,699

Worcester: 13,555

Norfolk: 10,554

Bristol: 9,295

Plymouth: 9,212

Hampden: 7,556

Barnstable: 1,794

Hampshire: 1,162

Berkshire: 667

Franklin: 410

Unknown: 314

Dukes: 66

Nantucket: 36

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 7,426

20-29: 17,794

30-39: 18,335

40-49: 17,001

50-59: 18,895

60-69: 15,151

70-79: 9,923

80+: 15,500

