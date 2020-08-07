Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 8,488 deaths, 111,853 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Friday reported 320 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 111,853.

According to the Department of Public Health, 14,740 new tests were performed with a total of 1,277,617 individuals who have been tested by molecular tests.

A total of 615 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 100,383 total tests reported.

There are also 18 new deaths reported for a total of 8,488 confirmed cases.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 320
  • Total Cases: 111,853
  • New Deaths: 18
  • Total Deaths: 8,488

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

  • New Cases: 97
  • Total Cases: 8,438
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 221

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of August 5.

Coronavirus cases by county:

  • Middlesex: 26,254
  • Suffolk: 21,717
  • Essex: 17,699
  • Worcester: 13,555
  • Norfolk: 10,554
  • Bristol: 9,295
  • Plymouth: 9,212
  • Hampden: 7,556
  • Barnstable: 1,794
  • Hampshire: 1,162
  • Berkshire: 667
  • Franklin: 410
  • Unknown: 314
  • Dukes: 66
  • Nantucket: 36

Coronavirus cases by age group:

  • 0-19: 7,426
  • 20-29: 17,794
  • 30-39: 18,335
  • 40-49: 17,001
  • 50-59: 18,895
  • 60-69: 15,151
  • 70-79: 9,923
  • 80+: 15,500

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.

