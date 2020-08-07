Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 8,488 deaths, 111,853 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Friday reported 320 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 111,853.
According to the Department of Public Health, 14,740 new tests were performed with a total of 1,277,617 individuals who have been tested by molecular tests.
A total of 615 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 100,383 total tests reported.
There are also 18 new deaths reported for a total of 8,488 confirmed cases.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 320
- Total Cases: 111,853
- New Deaths: 18
- Total Deaths: 8,488
Probable COVID-19 Cases:
Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.
- New Cases: 97
- Total Cases: 8,438
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 221
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of August 5.
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Middlesex: 26,254
- Suffolk: 21,717
- Essex: 17,699
- Worcester: 13,555
- Norfolk: 10,554
- Bristol: 9,295
- Plymouth: 9,212
- Hampden: 7,556
- Barnstable: 1,794
- Hampshire: 1,162
- Berkshire: 667
- Franklin: 410
- Unknown: 314
- Dukes: 66
- Nantucket: 36
Coronavirus cases by age group:
- 0-19: 7,426
- 20-29: 17,794
- 30-39: 18,335
- 40-49: 17,001
- 50-59: 18,895
- 60-69: 15,151
- 70-79: 9,923
- 80+: 15,500
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.