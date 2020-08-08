Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 8,500 deaths, 112,173 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Saturday reported 320 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 112,173.

According to the Department of Public Health, 16,589 new tests were performed with a total of 1,294,206 individuals who have been tested by molecular tests.

A total of 756 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 101,139 total tests reported.

There are also 12 new deaths reported for a total of 8,500 confirmed cases.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 320

Total Cases: 112,173

New Deaths: 12

Total Deaths: 8,500

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 100

Total Cases: 8,538

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 221

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of August 5.

Coronavirus cases by county:

Middlesex: 26,345

Suffolk: 21,778

Essex: 17,789

Worcester: 13,602

Norfolk: 10,601

Bristol: 9,324

Plymouth: 9,226

Hampden: 7,582

Barnstable: 1,798

Hampshire: 1,170

Berkshire: 667

Franklin: 411

Unknown: 316

Dukes: 66

Nantucket: 36

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 7,505

20-29: 17,874

30-39: 18,416

40-49: 17,059

50-59: 18,963

60-69: 15,181

70-79: 9,934

80+: 15,514

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.