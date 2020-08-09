Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 8,514 deaths, 112,459 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Sunday reported 286 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 112,459.

According to the Department of Public Health, 17,152 new tests were performed with a total of 1,311,358 individuals who have been tested by molecular tests.

A total of 346 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 101,485 total tests reported.

There are also 14 new deaths reported for a total of 8,514 confirmed cases.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 286

Total Cases: 112,459

New Deaths: 14

Total Deaths: 8,514

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 43

Total Cases: 8,581

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 221

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of August 5.

Coronavirus cases by county:

Middlesex: 26,420

Suffolk: 21,849

Essex: 17,846

Worcester: 13,630

Norfolk: 10,614

Bristol: 9,355

Plymouth: 9,245

Hampden: 7,600

Barnstable: 1,800

Hampshire: 1,174

Berkshire: 668

Franklin: 411

Unknown: 325

Dukes: 66

Nantucket: 37

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 7,554

20-29: 17,945

30-39: 18,471

40-49: 17,101

50-59: 19,018

60-69: 15,211

70-79: 9,944

80+: 15,530

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.