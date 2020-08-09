Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 8,514 deaths, 112,459 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Sunday reported 286 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 112,459.
According to the Department of Public Health, 17,152 new tests were performed with a total of 1,311,358 individuals who have been tested by molecular tests.
A total of 346 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 101,485 total tests reported.
There are also 14 new deaths reported for a total of 8,514 confirmed cases.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 286
- Total Cases: 112,459
- New Deaths: 14
- Total Deaths: 8,514
Probable COVID-19 Cases:
Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.
- New Cases: 43
- Total Cases: 8,581
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 221
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of August 5.
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Middlesex: 26,420
- Suffolk: 21,849
- Essex: 17,846
- Worcester: 13,630
- Norfolk: 10,614
- Bristol: 9,355
- Plymouth: 9,245
- Hampden: 7,600
- Barnstable: 1,800
- Hampshire: 1,174
- Berkshire: 668
- Franklin: 411
- Unknown: 325
- Dukes: 66
- Nantucket: 37
Coronavirus cases by age group:
- 0-19: 7,554
- 20-29: 17,945
- 30-39: 18,471
- 40-49: 17,101
- 50-59: 19,018
- 60-69: 15,211
- 70-79: 9,944
- 80+: 15,530
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.