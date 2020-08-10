Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 8,519 deaths, 112,673 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Monday reported 214 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 112,673.
According to the Department of Public Health, 11,276 new tests were performed with a total of 1,322,634 individuals who have been tested by molecular tests.
A total of 229 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 101,714 total tests reported.
There are also 5 new deaths reported for a total of 8,519 confirmed cases.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 214
- Total Cases: 112,673
- New Deaths: 5
- Total Deaths: 8,519
Probable COVID-19 Cases:
Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.
- New Cases: 61
- Total Cases: 8,642
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 222
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of August 5.
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Middlesex: 26,470
- Suffolk: 21,929
- Essex: 17,883
- Worcester: 13,654
- Norfolk: 10,639
- Bristol: 9,371
- Plymouth: 9,258
- Hampden: 7,619
- Barnstable: 1,802
- Hampshire: 1,179
- Berkshire: 668
- Franklin: 411
- Unknown: 329
- Dukes: 66
- Nantucket: 37
Coronavirus cases by age group:
- 0-19: 7,597
- 20-29: 18,011
- 30-39: 18,519
- 40-49: 17,144
- 50-59: 19,048
- 60-69: 15,236
- 70-79: 9,956
- 80+: 15,539
