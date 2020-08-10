Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 8,519 deaths, 112,673 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Monday reported 214 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 112,673.

According to the Department of Public Health, 11,276 new tests were performed with a total of 1,322,634 individuals who have been tested by molecular tests.

A total of 229 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 101,714 total tests reported.

There are also 5 new deaths reported for a total of 8,519 confirmed cases.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 214

Total Cases: 112,673

New Deaths: 5

Total Deaths: 8,519

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 61

Total Cases: 8,642

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 222

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of August 5.

Coronavirus cases by county:

Middlesex: 26,470

Suffolk: 21,929

Essex: 17,883

Worcester: 13,654

Norfolk: 10,639

Bristol: 9,371

Plymouth: 9,258

Hampden: 7,619

Barnstable: 1,802

Hampshire: 1,179

Berkshire: 668

Franklin: 411

Unknown: 329

Dukes: 66

Nantucket: 37

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 7,597

20-29: 18,011

30-39: 18,519

40-49: 17,144

50-59: 19,048

60-69: 15,236

70-79: 9,956

80+: 15,539

