Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 8,529 deaths, 112,969 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Tuesday reported 296 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 112,969.

According to the Department of Public Health, 14,972 new tests were performed with a total of 1,337,606 individuals who have been tested by molecular tests.

A total of 494 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 102,208 total tests reported.

There are also 10 new deaths reported for a total of 8,529 confirmed cases.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 296

Total Cases: 112,969

New Deaths: 10

Total Deaths: 8,529

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 96

Total Cases: 8,738

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 222

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of August 5.

Coronavirus cases by county:

Middlesex: 26,565

Suffolk: 22,017

Essex: 17,930

Worcester: 13,686

Norfolk: 10,682

Bristol: 9,408

Plymouth: 9,288

Hampden: 7,637

Barnstable: 1,803

Hampshire: 1,184

Berkshire: 667

Franklin: 411

Unknown: 326

Dukes: 66

Nantucket: 37

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 7,665

20-29: 18,091

30-39: 18,588

40-49: 17,201

50-59: 19,104

60-69: 15,275

70-79: 9,971

80+: 15,548

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.