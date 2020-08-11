Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 8,529 deaths, 112,969 COVID-19 cases total

Coronavirus Local Impact
Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Tuesday reported 296 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 112,969.

According to the Department of Public Health, 14,972 new tests were performed with a total of 1,337,606 individuals who have been tested by molecular tests.

A total of 494 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 102,208 total tests reported.

There are also 10 new deaths reported for a total of 8,529 confirmed cases.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 296
  • Total Cases: 112,969
  • New Deaths: 10
  • Total Deaths: 8,529

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

  • New Cases: 96
  • Total Cases: 8,738
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 222

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of August 5.

Coronavirus cases by county:

  • Middlesex: 26,565
  • Suffolk: 22,017
  • Essex: 17,930
  • Worcester: 13,686
  • Norfolk: 10,682
  • Bristol: 9,408
  • Plymouth: 9,288
  • Hampden: 7,637
  • Barnstable: 1,803
  • Hampshire: 1,184
  • Berkshire: 667
  • Franklin: 411
  • Unknown: 326
  • Dukes: 66
  • Nantucket: 37

Coronavirus cases by age group:

  • 0-19: 7,665
  • 20-29: 18,091
  • 30-39: 18,588
  • 40-49: 17,201
  • 50-59: 19,104
  • 60-69: 15,275
  • 70-79: 9,971
  • 80+: 15,548

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today