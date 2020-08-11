Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 8,529 deaths, 112,969 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Tuesday reported 296 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 112,969.
According to the Department of Public Health, 14,972 new tests were performed with a total of 1,337,606 individuals who have been tested by molecular tests.
A total of 494 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 102,208 total tests reported.
There are also 10 new deaths reported for a total of 8,529 confirmed cases.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 296
- Total Cases: 112,969
- New Deaths: 10
- Total Deaths: 8,529
Probable COVID-19 Cases:
Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.
- New Cases: 96
- Total Cases: 8,738
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 222
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of August 5.
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Middlesex: 26,565
- Suffolk: 22,017
- Essex: 17,930
- Worcester: 13,686
- Norfolk: 10,682
- Bristol: 9,408
- Plymouth: 9,288
- Hampden: 7,637
- Barnstable: 1,803
- Hampshire: 1,184
- Berkshire: 667
- Franklin: 411
- Unknown: 326
- Dukes: 66
- Nantucket: 37
Coronavirus cases by age group:
- 0-19: 7,665
- 20-29: 18,091
- 30-39: 18,588
- 40-49: 17,201
- 50-59: 19,104
- 60-69: 15,275
- 70-79: 9,971
- 80+: 15,548
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.