Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 8,547 deaths, 113,198 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Wednesday reported 229 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 113,198.

According to the Department of Public Health, 15,693 new tests were performed with a total of 1,353,299 individuals who have been tested by molecular tests.

A total of 574 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 102,782 total tests reported.

There are also 18 new deaths reported for a total of 8,547 confirmed cases.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 229

Total Cases: 113,198

New Deaths: 18

Total Deaths: 8,547

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of August 12.

