Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 8,568 deaths, 113,517 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Thursday reported 319 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 113,517.

According to the Department of Public Health, 27,879 new tests were performed with a total of 1,381,178 individuals who have been tested by molecular tests.

A total of 791 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 103,573 total tests reported.

There are also 21 new deaths reported for a total of 8,568 confirmed cases.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 319

Total Cases: 113,517

New Deaths: 21

Total Deaths: 8,568

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 96

Total Cases: 8,738

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 222

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.