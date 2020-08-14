Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 8,582 deaths, 113,729 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Thursday reported 212 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 113,729.
According to the Department of Public Health, 21,552 new tests were performed with a total of 1,402,730 individuals who have been tested by molecular tests.
A total of 618 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 104,191 total tests reported.
There are also 14 new deaths reported for a total of 8,582 confirmed cases.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 212
- Total Cases: 113,729
- New Deaths: 14
- Total Deaths: 8,582
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.