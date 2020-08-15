Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 8,596 deaths, 114,095 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Saturday reported 366 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 114,095.

According to the Department of Public Health, 22,969 new tests were performed with a total of 1,425,699 individuals who have been tested by molecular tests.

A total of 681 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 104,872 total tests reported.

There are also 14 new deaths reported for a total of 8,596 confirmed cases.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 366
  • Total Cases: 114,095
  • New Deaths: 14
  • Total Deaths: 8,596

