Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 8,596 deaths, 114,095 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Saturday reported 366 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 114,095.

According to the Department of Public Health, 22,969 new tests were performed with a total of 1,425,699 individuals who have been tested by molecular tests.

A total of 681 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 104,872 total tests reported.

There are also 14 new deaths reported for a total of 8,596 confirmed cases.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 366

Total Cases: 114,095

New Deaths: 14

Total Deaths: 8,596

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.