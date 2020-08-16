Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 8,607 deaths, 114,398 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Sunday reported 303 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 114,398.

According to the Department of Public Health, 15,467 new tests were performed with a total of 1,441,166 individuals who have been tested by molecular tests.

A total of 415 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 105,287 total tests reported.

There are also 11 new deaths reported for a total of 8,607 confirmed cases.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 303

Total Cases: 114,398

New Deaths: 11

Total Deaths: 8,607

