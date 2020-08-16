Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 8,607 deaths, 114,398 COVID-19 cases total

Coronavirus Local Impact
Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Sunday reported 303 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 114,398.

According to the Department of Public Health, 15,467 new tests were performed with a total of 1,441,166 individuals who have been tested by molecular tests.

A total of 415 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 105,287 total tests reported.

There are also 11 new deaths reported for a total of 8,607 confirmed cases.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 303
  • Total Cases: 114,398
  • New Deaths: 11
  • Total Deaths: 8,607

New COVID-19 map shows case numbers in each city and town in Massachusetts in the last 14 days

TOP 5: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts; Holyoke lists #2

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today