Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 8,607 deaths, 114,398 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Sunday reported 303 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 114,398.
According to the Department of Public Health, 15,467 new tests were performed with a total of 1,441,166 individuals who have been tested by molecular tests.
A total of 415 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 105,287 total tests reported.
There are also 11 new deaths reported for a total of 8,607 confirmed cases.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 303
- Total Cases: 114,398
- New Deaths: 11
- Total Deaths: 8,607
