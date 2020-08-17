Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 8,611 deaths, 114,611 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Monday reported 213 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 114,611.

According to the Department of Public Health, 14,946 new tests were performed with a total of 1,456,112 individuals who have been tested by molecular tests.

A total of 253 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 105,540 total tests reported.

There are also 4 new deaths reported for a total of 8,611 confirmed cases.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 213
  • Total Cases: 114,611
  • New Deaths: 4
  • Total Deaths: 8,611

