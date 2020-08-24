Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 8,717 deaths, 116,421 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said a planned upgrade of its electronic laboratory reporting system took place over the weekend.

They warned that their last report published on Saturday would only contain information from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Friday, which explains why the numbers seem lower.

No report was released on Sunday.

The DPH said today’s report will include all laboratory results, cases, and deaths received after that time period.

State public health officials on Monday reported 571* new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 116,421.

There are 27* new deaths reported for a total of 8,717 confirmed death cases.

According to the Department of Public Health, 37,815* new tests were performed with a total of 1,581,978 individuals who have been tested by molecular tests with an overall of 2,122,991 molecular tests administered.

*These figures are reported for the period 5:00 p.m. August 21 through 8:00 a.m. August 24.

Antibody Tests: A total of 795* new individuals have been tested positive with 109,138 total tests reported.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,142* new individuals have been tested positive with 77,748 total tests reported.

308 patients that are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 62 patients that are in intensive care units.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 571

Total Cases: 116,421

New Deaths: 27

Total Deaths: 8,717

Coronavirus cases by county:

Barnstable: 1,585

Berkshire: 641

Bristol: 8,954

Dukes: 51

Essex: 17,654

Franklin: 381

Hampden: 7,538

Hampshire: 1,130

Middlesex: 24,800

Nantucket: 36

Norfolk: 9,382

Plymouth: 8,955

Suffolk: 21,786

Unknown: 298

Worcester: 13,230

Coronavirus deaths by county:

Barnstable: 164

Berkshire: 46

Bristol: 650

Dukes and Nantucket: 1

Essex: 1,220

Franklin: 61

Hampden: 737

Hampshire: 134

Middlesex: 2,053

Norfolk: 1,005

Plymouth: 737

Suffolk: 1,095

Unknown: 5

Worcester: 1,041

INTERACTIVE MAP: Massachusetts community-level COVID-19 data reporting

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities

Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 24,567

Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 379

Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 5,728

COVID Patient Census by Hospital

Data provided the day before by hospitals to DPH. Total patients of suspected and confirmed cases (including ICU)

Berkshire County:

Berkshire Medical Center: 0

Fairview Hospital: 0

Franklin County:

Baystate Franklin Medical Center: 1 patient, 1 ICU

Hampden County:

Baystate Medical Center: 31 patients, 3 ICU

Baystate Noble Hospital: 2 patients

Baystate Wing Hospital: 1 patient

Holyoke Hospital: 7 patients, 0 ICU

Mercy Medical Center: 6 patients, 1 ICU

Hampshire County:

Cooley Dickinson Hospital: 4 patients, 1 ICU

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.

COVID-19 Molecular Test: Also known as a PCR test. This diagnostic test identifies the presence of virus’s genetic material. These tests are very accurate and a positive result means someone has current or very recent infection.

COVID-19 Antigen Test: This test identifies the presence of proteins on the surface of the virus. These diagnostic tests are somewhat less accurate (i.e., low sensitivity) than molecular tests but a positive result is suggestive of current infection.

COVID-19 Antibody Test: Also known as a serology test. This test identifies antibodies; antibodies are the proteins produced by the immune system to fight off an infection. Because antibodies take days to weeks to make after infection, a positive result indicates infection at some point in the past. It is not a diagnostic test.

Testing by Date: This refers to the date the sample (usually nasal swab or blood) was taken. Most reports and figures in this dashboard use this date.

Total Tests: This represents the total number of tests done and includes people who have had multiple tests.

Persons Tested: This represents the total number of persons who had at least one test done. If a person had more than one test, they are still counted only once.

Case Definition: A standard set of criteria (including symptoms, laboratory tests and exposure) used to count persons who may have COVID-19. Case definitions tell public health professionals which people with disease to count; they don’t tell healthcare providers how to diagnose or treat COVID.

Confirmed Case: A person is counted as a confirmed case of COVID-19 if they have a positive molecular test.

Probable Case: A person is counted as a probable case in four ways:

if they have a positive antigen test AND have symptoms OR were exposed to someone with COVID; if they have a positive antibody test AND have symptoms OR were exposed to someone with COVID; if they have COVID symptoms AND were exposed to someone with COVID; if they died and their death certificate lists COVID as a cause of death.

More complete information about the COVID-19 case definition may be found here: https://cdn.ymaws.com/www.cste.org/resource/resmgr/ps/positionstatement2020/Interim-20-ID-02_COVID-19-19.pdf

Suspected Hospitalized Cases: Patients without a laboratory confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis but who, as determined by the hospital, have signs and symptoms compatible with COVID-19 (most patients with confirmed COVID-19 have developed fever and/or symptoms of acute respiratory illness, such as cough, shortness of breath, or myalgia/fatigue).