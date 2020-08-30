Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 8,816 deaths, 118,483 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Sunday reported 174 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 118,483.
There are 13 new deaths reported for a total of 8,816 confirmed death cases.
According to the Department of Public Health, 16,594 new tests were performed with a total of 1,714,028 individuals who have been tested by molecular tests with an overall of 2,372,564 molecular tests administered.
Antibody Tests: A total of 139 new individuals have tested positive with 112,603 total tests reported.
Antigen Tests: A total of 1,162 new individuals have tested positive with 86,612 total tests reported.
290 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 62 patients that are in intensive care units.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 174
- Total Cases: 118,483
- New Deaths: 13
- Total Deaths: 8,816
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Barnstable: 1,619
- Berkshire: 661
- Bristol: 9,108
- Dukes: 56
- Essex: 17,979
- Franklin: 389
- Hampden: 7,638
- Hampshire: 1,165
- Middlesex: 25,237
- Nantucket: 41
- Norfolk: 9,503
- Plymouth: 9,084
- Suffolk: 22,285
- Unknown: 323
- Worcester: 13,395
Coronavirus deaths by county:
- Barnstable: 165
- Berkshire: 46
- Bristol: 659
- Dukes and Nantucket: 1
- Essex: 1,236
- Franklin: 65
- Hampden: 746
- Hampshire: 138
- Middlesex: 2,068
- Norfolk: 1,017
- Plymouth: 741
- Suffolk: 1,107
- Unknown: 5
- Worcester: 1,055
COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities
- Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 24,605
- Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 379
- Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 5,796
COVID Patient Census by Hospital
Data provided the day before by hospitals to DPH. Total patients of suspected and confirmed cases (including ICU)
Berkshire County:
- Berkshire Medical Center: 2
- Fairview Hospital: 0
Franklin County:
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center: 1, 1 ICU
Hampden County:
- Baystate Medical Center: 18 patients, 1 ICU
- Baystate Noble Hospital: 0
- Baystate Wing Hospital: 1 patient
- Holyoke Hospital: 1 patients
- Mercy Medical Center: 5 patients, 3 ICU
Hampshire County:
- Cooley Dickinson Hospital: 3 patients, 1 ICU
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.
COVID-19 Molecular Test: Also known as a PCR test. This diagnostic test identifies the presence of virus’s genetic material. These tests are very accurate and a positive result means someone has current or very recent infection.
COVID-19 Antigen Test: This test identifies the presence of proteins on the surface of the virus. These diagnostic tests are somewhat less accurate (i.e., low sensitivity) than molecular tests but a positive result is suggestive of current infection.
COVID-19 Antibody Test: Also known as a serology test. This test identifies antibodies; antibodies are the proteins produced by the immune system to fight off an infection. Because antibodies take days to weeks to make after infection, a positive result indicates infection at some point in the past. It is not a diagnostic test.
Testing by Date: This refers to the date the sample (usually nasal swab or blood) was taken. Most reports and figures in this dashboard use this date.
Total Tests: This represents the total number of tests done and includes people who have had multiple tests.
Persons Tested: This represents the total number of persons who had at least one test done. If a person had more than one test, they are still counted only once.
Case Definition: A standard set of criteria (including symptoms, laboratory tests and exposure) used to count persons who may have COVID-19. Case definitions tell public health professionals which people with disease to count; they don’t tell healthcare providers how to diagnose or treat COVID.
Confirmed Case: A person is counted as a confirmed case of COVID-19 if they have a positive molecular test.
Probable Case: A person is counted as a probable case in four ways:
- if they have a positive antigen test AND have symptoms OR were exposed to someone with COVID;
- if they have a positive antibody test AND have symptoms OR were exposed to someone with COVID;
- if they have COVID symptoms AND were exposed to someone with COVID;
- if they died and their death certificate lists COVID as a cause of death.
More complete information about the COVID-19 case definition may be found here: https://cdn.ymaws.com/www.cste.org/resource/resmgr/ps/positionstatement2020/Interim-20-ID-02_COVID-19-19.pdf
Suspected Hospitalized Cases: Patients without a laboratory confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis but who, as determined by the hospital, have signs and symptoms compatible with COVID-19 (most patients with confirmed COVID-19 have developed fever and/or symptoms of acute respiratory illness, such as cough, shortness of breath, or myalgia/fatigue).